Troy’s Browder, Newton’s Hildebrand win at Centerville: Weekend sports roundup

Staff Reports

CENTERVILLE — Troy’s Lenea Browder and Newton’s Dawson Hildebrand each won an event Sunday at the Criss and Rita Somerlot Field Event Classic at Centerville High School.

Browder threw 45-1.5 in the girls shot put to win the event. Troy’s only other placer was Jesse Westmeyer, who finished seventh in the boys discus with a throw of 126-1.

Newton’s Hildebrand placed in two events, winning the boys shot put (58-0.75) and placing third in the boys discus (148-3).

• Tennis

Sidney

Invitational

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic tennis team finished fifth in the Sidney Invitational.

At first singles, Danny Lins was 1-2 with losses to Vandalia-Butler and Tecumseh and a win over Miamisburg to finish fifth. Sam Gilardi was 1-2 at second singles with a win over Vandalia-butler and losses to Tecumseh and Northwestern to finish fourth.

Elijah Jock was 2-1 at third singles with wins over Tecumseh and Vandalia-Butler and a loss to Sidney to finish second.

Elias Bezy and Max Schmiesing were 1-2 at first doubles with losses to Tecumseh and Vandalia-Butler and a win over Sidney to finish fifth.

Sean Toner and Cole Kramer were 1-2 at 2nd doubles with losses to Tecumseh and Vandalia-Butler and a win over Miamisburg to finish fifth.

“A great tourney for Elijah (Jock) to finish runner-up at third singles,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “It was the first matches for us in nine days as we were off for Easter and spring break and were rained out on Thursday. Well ran, competitive tourney by Sidney athletic director Mitch Hoying with good tennis schools. We would love to see it become a yearly event.”

CJ Doubles

DAYTON — Milton-Union competed in the Chaminade Julienne Doubles Tournament Saturday.

At first doubles, Nathan Brumbaugh and Peyton Brown reached the championship match but took second, defeating Butler 8-4 and C-J 8-1 before falling to Bellbrook’s Sam Singer and Andy Russell 8-6.

At second doubles, Nick Brumbaugh and Luke Barnes defeated C-J 8-4, lost to Bellbrook 8-2 and defeated Butler 8-4 in the final round. And at third doubles, Jake Swafford and Will Morris lost to Bellbrook 8-6, lost to Butler 8-6 and defeated C-J 8-6.

• Baseball

Bradford splits

doubleheader

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team split a doubleheader with Ponitz Saturday.

Bradford won the first game 11-5.

Fischer Spencer was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, while Taven Leach was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Hunter Gheen was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Gage Wills was 2 for 3.

Drew Davidson was 2 for 4 and Larkin Painter had a double.

Gaven Trevino, Wyatt Spangler and Keaton Mead all had one RBI.

Spencer struck out eight and combined with Leach and Gheen on a 10-hitter. They struck out 11 and walked two.

Ponitz won the second game 6-3.

Trevino and Painter were both 2 for 4, while Mead had one RBI.

Gheen pitched an eight-hitter, striking out six and walking five.

Anna 11,

Milton-Union 0

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union struggled offensively Saturday, managing only three hits in an 11-0 loss in six innings to visiting Anna.

A.J. Lovin doubled for the Bulldogs (9-9), while Aaran Stone took the loss on the mound.

After traveling to Miami East Monday, Milton-Union faces Dixie at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fifth Third Field.

Other scores: Troy Christian 3, West Liberty-Salem 1. West Liberty-Salem 3, Troy Christian (10-4) 2. Tecumseh 2, Tippecanoe (11-7) 1. Kenton Ridge 8, Piqua (9-8) 0.

• Softball

Troy Splits

Pair at Duke

TROY — The Troy softball team split a pair of games playing at Duke Park Saturday, routing Greenon 14-1 and then falling in a hard-fought game to Wayne 6-4 to snap a four-game winning streak.

Troy, which has won six of its last eight games to improve to 9-13 on the season, takes on Piqua in division play Monday and Tuesday.

Other scores: Newton (15-4) 13, Franklin Monroe 5.