Yinger posts 33 in Echo Thursday league

Staff Reports

Zach Yinger was low gross with 33 in the Thursday Industrial League at Echo Hills.

Brian Robbins was second with 34.

Tying for third with 37 were Brian Deal, Ron Pearson and Kyle Kanet.

Travis Karn and Luke Karn shared low net with 30, while Trent Karn was third with 32.

STANDINGS

Hank’s Place 12

Brownlee – Wray 10

Dave Arbogast Buick GMC Ford 9.5

A.R.M.S. Inc. 9.5

Jenning’s Construction 9

Paul Sherry Chrysler 8.5

Gisco 7

Classic Concrete 6.5

Erwin Distributing 6

Winnsupply Of Piqua 5.5

Davis Meats 4.5

Hemm’s Glass 4

Robbins cards

37 at Echo Hills

Brian Robbins was low gross with 37 in the Wednesday Industrial League at Echo Hills.

Jay Dee Denson was second with 38, while Brian Deal and Ron Pearson tied for third with 39.

Mike Butsch was low net with 32.

Tim Tyler was second with 33, while Jim Heath and Don Ruffner tied for third with 34.

STANDINGS

Long Shots 11.5

Unity National Bank 10

Edward Jones – Chris Garrity 9.5

Joe Thoma Jewelers 9

Francis Office Supply 8

Paul Sherry Chrysler 7

Smitty’s Bike Shop 6

Hartzell Buffaloes 5.5

Murray Properties 5