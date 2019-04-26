Piqua seniors Richmond, Tucker to play for Hocking College

By Rob Kiser

Piqua High School seniors Qurri Tucker and Trey Richmond have been playing basketball together for as long as they can remember.

So, why not continue it at the college level?

On Friday, the duo both signed letters of intent to play basketball for Hocking College.

“First grade,” Tucker said about how long they had been playing together. “We always talked about this. That we would play together in college some day.”

Richmond agreed.

“Qurri (Tucker) and I have a great chemistry together on the floor,” he said. “We knew we were going to play together.”

Piqua basketball coach Steve Grasso sees it as a great opportunity for the two players.

“That is one of the things we talked about when we met with the seniors,” he said. “That they need to keep improving and working on their games. Because, they have the potential to play at the next level.”

Tucker and Richmond are two different types of players.

Tucker, a 5-foot-11 guard, emerged during his junior season.

He averaged 13.5 points a game, 2.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals.

Tucker improved those numbers this season, averaging 16.7 points per game, 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.0 steals.

He scored 41 points in a game at Greenville.

“Qurri (Tuccker) was a standout for two years for us,’ Grasso said.

Richmond had a breakout season this season after seeing limited playing time as a junior.

The 6-3 wing averaged nearly a double-double with 9.1 points and 8.2 rebounds and added 3.0 assists.

“Trey (Richmond) really stepped forward this season,” Grasso said. “And he will continue to improve.”

And Hocking coach Ryan Miley is happy to have them —- after learning about them from a local connection.

Former Piqua player CJ Davis is an assistant coach at Hocking.

“I found about them through our assistant coach (CJ Davis),” Miley said. “They are talented basketball players. We graduated our top seven players, so we need talented players.”

And sees them as players at different levels.

“Qurri (Tucker) is a guy who can score the basketball and we need that,” Miley said. “And Trey (Richmond) is a kid with a lot of untapped potential.”

And they will continue to grow together on the basketball floor —- like they have been doing since the first grade.

