Greenville baseball sweeps series with Piqua

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

After being limited to one hit in a 5-2 loss to Greenville Monday, it looked like Piqua would split the season series Tuesday at Hardman Field.

The Indians took a 4-3 lead to the seventh inning, before Greenville scored four times for a 7-4 win.

Piqua dropped to 8-7 overall and 5-6 in GWOC American play with the loss, while Greenville improved to 6-9 overall and 4-6 in GWOC American play.

Grant Minnich started the Greenville seventh with a double.

Tyler Beyke reached on an error and Warren Hartzell was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Tony Sells fielder’s choice scored Minnich to tie the game 4-4 and leave runners on the corners.

Zane Beougher took over on the mound for starter Owen Toopes and his first pitch was wild pitch, scoring both Beyke and Sells and making it 6-4.

Ethan Flanery walked and came around to score on Tytan Grote’s RBI single make it 7-4 and Greenville freshman Alex Kolb set Piqua down in order in the seventh to finish off a complete game win.

Greenville had taken a 1-0 lead in the third when Minnich reached on an error and scored when Tyler Beyke’s misplayed fly ball turned into a RBI double.

Piqua then began to take control.

In third, Blane Ouhl had a leadoff double and scored on Zack Lavey’s RBI single.

Lavey went to second on a wild pitch and scored on Mick Karn’s RBI single.

Piqua made it 3-1 in the fourth.

Cameron Deal singled and came around to score on Dylan Motter’s single.

But, Greenville would get single runs in the fifth and sixth to tie the game.

In the fifth, Ethan Saylor singled, stole second and scored on Beyke’s single.

In the sixth, Terry Miller singled.

Flanery ran for him and scored when Piqua dropped Saylor’s fly ball to tie it 3-3.

Piqua would regain the lead 4-3 in the home sixth.

Cameron Deal singled and stole second and third.

With the Greenville infield pulled in to cut off the run at the plate, Motter looped a ball into short rightfield to give the Indians a 4-3 lead, before Greenville’s big seventh inning.

Toopes didn’t get much help from Piqua’s defense, which committed six errors in the game.

He combined with Beougher on a seven-hitter, striking out six and walking three.

Kolb scattered 11 hits as Piqua left seven runners on base.

He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com