Eschete’s monster day leads TC past Yellow Springs: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

YELLOW SPRINGS — Topping hitting for the cycle is difficult.

But Troy Christian’s Courtney Eschete found a way.

The freshman not only hit for the cycle for the second time this season, she did so for the second consecutive game, only this time hitting two home runs — one of them a grand slam — and driving in 12 runs to lead the Eagles to a 49-7 Metro Buckeye Conference victory at Yellow Springs.

Eshcete had all of the extra-base hits for the Eagles (5-4, 3-1 MBC) on the day, going 5 for 7 with a double, a triple, the two homers and 12 RBIs. Sam Melvin was 5 for 5 with 10 RBIs, Lexi Salazar was 5 for 9 with five RBIs, Sam Lentz was 4 for 5 with four RBIs, Jenna Douglas and Cara Salazar were both 5 for 6 with four RBIs, Jalyn Forrer was 2 for 5 with three RBIs, Eleanor Helstad had three RBIs and Cayleen Harvey and Lydia Ammon each drove in a run as the Eagles did their scoring on 33 hits, 17 walks and one Bulldog error.

Lentz pitched three innings to get the win, striking out three, and Cara Salazar allowed seven runs — zero earned — on three hits and four walks with four strikeouts in two innings of work.

After traveling to Mississinawa Valley Tuesday, Troy Christian continues its four-game road trip at Middletown Christian Thursday.

Miami East 14,

Lehman 8

SIDNEY — Miami East’s Arielle Barnes hit a grand slam Monday and drove in a whopping eight runs Monday, leading the Vikings (7-9) to a 14-8 non-league victory at Lehman.

Barnes finished 3 for 4 with the homer and eight RBIs, Kenzie Noble was 2 for 5 with two RBIs, Abigail Covault was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Kalli Teeters was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Kyleigh Kirby and Kaitlyn Roop each doubled for Miami East.

Roop got the win on the mound, pitching six innings and allowing eight runs on 10 hits with five walks and three strikeouts. Teeters pitched the seventh, striking out one.

For Lehman (6-6), Madalyn Kirtley took the loss, allowing 11 runs, seven earned, in three innings of work. Angela Brunner homered and drove in two runs, Grace Monnin was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs, Hope Anthony doubled and had three RBIs and Olivia Lucia was 2 for 5.

After hosting National Trail Tuesday, Miami East hosts Tri-County North Thursday. After traveling to Perry Tuesday, Lehman hosts Mississinawa Valley Friday.

Newton 16,

TV South 1

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Brooke Deeter and Laci Miller combined to pitch a one-hit shutout Monday as Newton routed Twin Valley South 16-0 in Cross County Conference play on the road.

After hosting Franklin Monroe Tuesday, the Indians (14-3, 8-1 CCC) host Mississinawa Valley Thursday.

Madison 12,

Milton-Union 5

MIDDLETOWN — Milton-Union had a shot at pulling even with Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division-leading Madison, but the Mohawks took control and never let go, defeating the Bulldogs 12-5 to begin a key division series on Monday in Middletown.

Annika Hutchinson was 2 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs, Courtney Seevers was 3 for 4, Bree Nevels and Madison Jones were both 2 for 4 and Lizzie Oaks doubles as the Bulldogs (11-6, 8-2 SWBL Buckeye) were only outhit 13-11 but just couldn’t get runners across the plate. Jones took the loss on the mound.

“We left 13 runners on base. That’s the tale of the tape right there,” Milton-Union coach Curt Schaefer said. “We just couldn’t get hits when we needed them.”

The Bulldogs entered the day one game behind Madison (9-6, 9-0 SWBL Buckeye) in the standings, but the loss leaves them needed to win in the series finale later in the week just to make up the ground they lost Monday.

After hosting Preble Shawnee Tuesday, Milton-Union finishes the series against Madison Wednesday at home.

Other scores: Greenville 6, Piqua (15-5, 7-4 GWOC American North) 3.

• Baseball

Madison 6,

Milton-Union 1

MIDDLETOWN — Playing back-to-back series against the top teams in the division, the Milton-Union baseball team dropped its third straight on Monday, falling at Middletown Madison 6-1 in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

Dustin Booher and Alex Beam had the only hits for the Bulldogs (8-7, 4-5 SWBL Buckeye), who have scored a total of two runs during the three-game losing streak — two games against division-leading Waynesville and now the series opener against the Mohawks (12-4, 8-2 SWBL Buckeye), who only trail the Spartans by one game. Cayden Galentine scored on a passed ball for Milton-Union’s only run on the day.

On the mound, Aaran Stone went the distance, allowing six runs — only three earned — on five hits and a walk while striking out five in six innings.

After traveling to Preble Shawnee Tuesday, the Bulldogs host Madison Wednesday.

Other scores: Troy Christian (9-2) 15, Franklin Monroe 5. Covington (5-8-1) 7, Botkins 6. Bradford (5-10) 21, Legacy Christian 4. Twin Valley South 10, Newton (12-3, 6-3 CCC) 9. Greenville 5, Piqua (8-6, 5-5 GWOC American North) 2. Dayton Christian 8, Lehman (12-3) 5.

• Tennis

Tippecanoe 4,

Northmont 1

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe tennis team (11-3) won its third straight Monday, picking up a 4-1 non-league victory over visiting Northmont.

At second singles, Christopher Nichols defeated Ben Bowers 6-2, 6-1. At third singles, Blake Moran defeated Gavin Lucas 6-0, 6-3. At first doubles, Levi Berning and David Shininger won 6-3, 6-1. At second doubles, Jack Thompson and Luke Blake won 7-6 (2), 6-2.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg lost to Matt Correll 6-4, 6-3.

After traveling to Greenville Tuesday, the Red Devils host Troy Thursday in a key Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division matchup.

Milton-Union 4,

Greenville 1

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union held off Greenville Monday at home, defeating the Green Wave 4-1 in non-league play.

At first singles, Nathan Brumbaugh outlasted Jack Marchal in three sets, winning 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. At second singles, Nick Brumbaugh defeated Branson Leigeber 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Peyton Brown defeated Jiahao Zhang 6-0, 6-1. At first doubles, Jake Swafford and Luke Barnes defeated Josh Galloway and Landon Muhlenkamp 6-2, 6-4.

At second doubles, Caleb Wintrow and Will Morris lost to Pablo Badell and Eric Price 6-0, 6-3.

After hosting Waynesville Tuesday, Milton-Union (8-3) travels to Northridge Thursday.

Beavercreek 5,

Troy 0

TROY — Troy took on one of the other top teams in the greater Dayton area Monday, falling to Beavercreek 5-0 at home to end a 13-match winning streak.

At first singles, Nathan Kleptz lost to Austin Staiger 6-1, 6-1. At second singles, Jackson Goodall lost to Heidi Orloff 6-0, 6-2. At third singles, Genki Masunaga lost to Kyle Eskew 7-5, 6-1.

At first doubles, Sean Dippold and Noah George lost to Ethan Aga and Zach Savino 3-6, 7-5, 1-0 (3). At second doubles, Henry Johnston and Spencer Short lost to Jason Xiao and Tushar Beniwal 6-0, 7-5.

“Beavercreek has a strong lineup and is third in the area, with us fifth,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “First doubles showed improvement and had some chances to win its match. Second doubles made a nice comeback and had chances to win its second set. And their singles players are all good, but we had many deuce games but just couldn’t capitalize on the big points.”

After traveling to Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division co-leader Tuesday, Troy (13-2) travels to Tippecanoe Thursday.

