Piqua softball loses heartbreaker to Greenville in GWOC American play.

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

GREENVILLE —- The Greenville softball team did what good teams do Monday night.

But, not before a monumental challenge to their unbeaten conference record from visiting Piqua.

In fact, the Lady Indians were six outs from a huge upset, before losing a 6-3 heartbreaker to the Wave.

Greenville improved to 15-1 overall and 11-0 in GWOC American play, while a young Piqua team dropped to 15-5 overall and 7-4 in GWOC American play.

But, for five-plus innings, the Piqua team had the Greenville dugout nervous and the Lady Wave fans on the edge of their seats.

“For six of the seven innings, we played great,” Piqua coach Greg Campbell said. “The pitching was good —- we got some big hits and the defense made all the plays.”

But, trailing 3-1 going to the home sixth, Greenville’s Kennedy Fashner reached on an error and the Wave bats suddenly got untracked.

Haleigh Mayo followed with a single off the fence in leftfield and with one out, Natea Davidson had a RBI double to complete a 3-for-3 game.

Chloe Sowry had a two-run double and after Courtney Bryson reached on an error, Morgan Gilbert and Susi Blocher had RBI singles to make it 6-3 and Grace Shaffer shut Piqua down in order in the seventh to end it.

“We had a ball take a bad bounce, then they hit a couple balls off the fence,” Campbell said. “We have been working on not letting things steamroll when something happens and had been doing a better job of it. But, the kids played a great game tonight.”

Piqua got out of a bases-loaded, one out jam in the first when third baseman Paige Hinkle caught a line drive and stepped on third for an inning-ending double play.

Piqua went up 2-0 in the third.

Reagan Toopes singled and Kylie Whitaker walked.

Both players circled the bases on Kamy Trissell’s two-run triple.

“She (Kennedy Fashner) came in to Kamy (Trissell) and she turned on it,” Campbell said.

Greenville got one run back in the fourth.

Fashner and Mayo walked and courtesy runner Hannah Gartenman scored on Davidson’s single.

It stayed that way until the sixth in a pitching duel between Piqua’s Mariah Blankenship and Greenville’s Fashner.

With one out, Kamy Trissell had a bunt single and Blankenship had an infield single.

Trissell moved to third on Hinkle’s fly out to centerfield and scored when Kenzi Anderson looped a single into center to make it 3-1.

Grace Shaffer came to the mound and ended the rally, setting up Greenville’s big sixth inning.

Blankenship pitched an eight-hitter, striking out one, walking three and hitting a batter.

Fashner and Shaffer combined on a five-hitter, striking out four and walking one.

The two teams are schedule to do it again at Piqua on Tuesday.

With the Lady Indians looking for a repeat of everything but the heartbreaking finish.

