Local golf briefs

Justin Weber was low gross with 35 in the Thursday Industrial Golf League at Echo Hills.

Brian Deal and Brian Robbins tied for second with 36.

Kevin Lowe was low net with 32.

Tying for second were with 33 were Ryan Pearson, Derek Jennings, Jim Williams, Mike Butsch, Brad Erwin and Kirt Huemmer.

STANDINGS

Jenning’s Construction 6

Hank’s Place 6

Dave Arbogast Buick GMC Ford 6

Brownlee – Wray 5.5

Erwin Distributing 4

Winsupply Of Piqua 4

Classic Concrete 4

A.R.M.S. Inc. 4

Davis Meats 2.5

Hemm’s Glass 2

Gisco 2

Paul Sherry Chrysler 2

Brian Robbins was low gross in the Wednesday Industrial League at Echo Hills with 36.

Chris Garrity and Brian Deal tied for second with 37.

Don Larger and Chris Smith tied for low net with 33.

Tying for second with 34 were Doug Cantrell Jay Dee Denson, Mark Sowry and Mike Butsch.

STANDINGS

Long Shots 6

Edward Jones – Chris Garrity 5.5

Unity National Bank 5

Francis Office Supply 4.5

Joe Thoma Jewelers 3.5

Hartzell Buffaloes 3

Paul Sherry Chrysler 2.5

Murray Properties 2

Smitty’s Bike Shop 2

Ladies League

to meet April 30

All area lady golfers are invited to attend the Echo Hills Ladies Golf Association organizational spring meeting on at 6 p.m. on April 30 at the Echo Hills Golf Course clubhouse.

The nine-hole golf league plays on Tuesday mornings at 8:30 a.m. and welcomes ladies of all handicaps.

An Echo Hills golf membership is not required to participate. The league membership fee is $35. A $35 Ghinn membership is necessary only to be eligible for weekly prizes.

Brading Memorial

set for June 1

The George Brading Memorial golf outing is June 1 at Stillwater Valley Golf Cours.

It is a four-person team best ball with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

There will be payouts for top three finishers and skins game.

A meal will be served falling the golf.

All proceeds go to Geoge Brading Scholarship fund per Piqua Education Foundation.

For more information, call Dave Brading at 937-570-0008.