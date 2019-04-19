Weather washes out Friday’s sports events

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

MIAMI COUNTY — Since its inception, Newton’s Strike Out Cancer Classic softball tournament has had something of a rain-soaked history.

Ohio’s spring weather patterns certainly haven’t helped.

The two-day tournament was cancelled before it could even get started on Friday, with overnight rains and the resulting field conditions, mixed with the prospect of even more coming over the rest of the weekend, cancelling all of Miami County’s Friday sports.

Newton’s softball team was slated to begin the Strike Out Cancer Classic with a twi-night doubleheader against Botkins and Russia Friday, but both of those games were postponed, as were Saturday afternoon’s games against Graham and Ben Logan. In addition, the Covington softball team was slated to play two games in the tournament on Saturday, but both of those were also postponed.

Covington softball also had a Friday game postponed as it was set to host Tippecanoe. No makeup date was immediately set. The Covington baseball team also saw its home matchup against Houston on Friday rained out, with no makeup date immediately set.

Bradford softball’s non-league game at Houston was postponed Friday, with no makeup date immediately set. And a pair of tennis matches on Friday — Tippecanoe hosting Valley View and Milton-Union traveling to Northmont — were both postponed, with no makeup dates immediately set.

A pair of Saturday baseball doubleheaders were also postponed, with Milton-Union at Arcanum and Northridge at Newton being cancelled.

The area’s track and field teams were affected by the weather, too.

The Tippecanoe Invitational, scheduled for Saturday morning, was cancelled. And the Troy track and field team, which was scheduled to send representatives to meets at Greenville and Miamisburg both Friday night, but the Trojans elected not to compete due to the conditions.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.