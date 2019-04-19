Troy baseball wins 3rd straight: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

TROY — After dropping two straight, the Troy baseball team is getting back on a roll.

The momentum couldn’t have come at a better time, either.

Troy (10-3, 5-2 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) won its third straight Thursday at Market Street Field, blowing out Stebbins 12-2 in six innings in GWOC American League crossover play.

Jacob Adams hit a two-run homer to key a four-run first inning for the Trojans, Jakob Libecap was 2 for 2 with four RBIs and Austin Kendall hit a two-run walk-off single in the bottom of the sixth inning to ice the game. Cole Brogan, Weston Smith and Nathan Henderson each added an RBI. Braeden Snider went the first five innings on the mound to get the win, with Libecap finishing off the final inning.

Troy now heads into a two-game series against GWOC American North rival Tippecanoe next week, hosting the series opener on Monday.

Tippecanoe 6,

Fairborn 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe’s Ian Yunker struck out 10 Fairborn hitters in five innings of work Thursday as the Red Devils shut out Fairborn 6-0 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play.

Yunker also drove in three runs at the plate, Matt Salmon and Shirley each had one RBI and Jonny Baileys had three hits.

Tippecanoe (10-5, 8-1 GWOC American North) travels to Kenton Ridge Saturday before beginning a key two-game division series Monday at Troy.

Newton 6,

Bradford 5

BRADFORD — The Newton Indians needed a four-run rally in the top of the seventh to defeat Bradford in Cross County Conference play Thursday, with a bases-loaded walk to Ryan Mollette bringing in the eventual winning run in a 6-5 victory.

Bradford (4-10, 1-7 CCC) got three runs in the bottom of the first and led 5-1 after four innings before Newton (10-2, 6-2 CCC) began to battle back. With Newton trailing 5-2 heading into the seventh, a bases-loaded walk by Ross Ferrell got things started, then after a pair of strikeouts, Caden Sweitzer hit a clutch two-run single to tie the score, then a hit-batter reloaded the bases for Mollette, who worked a walk to bring in the game-winner.

Sweitzer finished 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Mollette had two RBIs to lead the Indians. Ferrell and Caleb Garber each also drove in a run. Nate Zielinski got the win in relief of Colin Tackett, going four innings and allowing two runs on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

“Caden had a great game,” Newton coach Jordan Kopp said. “And pitching-wise, Nate Zielinski came in and really did a great job on the back end. Overall, we’re happy with the win but very disappointed with how we played. We lacked energy after a great win against one of the top teams in our conference on Tuesday. We came out extremely flat, we didn’t executed and we struck out way too many times. We’ve got a lot of things to work on.”

For Bradford, Larkin Painter doubled and had two RBIs, Gage Wills tripled and had an RBI and Gavin Trevino was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Wills went the first six innings, allowing two runs on four hits while walking six and striking out 12. Painter began the seventh and was charged with three runs without getting an out, then Taven Leach came on in relief and struck out two but took the loss, getting charged with the final run.

Xenia 11,

Piqua 6

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team had a 5-4 lead going to the seventh inning against Xenia Thursday before the Buccaneers scored six runs in the seventh to win 10-7.

Piqua had its five-game winning streak snapped and drops to 8-5 overall and 5-4 in GWOC American play.

Xenia improved to 17-2 overall and 7-1 in GWOC American play.

Mick Karn was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Piqua, while Dylan Motter had three RBIs.

Iverson Ventura was 2 for 3 and Zack Lavey and Ethan Pohlschneider were both 2 for 4.

Cameron Deal had one RBI.

Owen Toopes and Blane Ouhl combined on a nine-hitter, striking out four and walking six.

Piqua is scheduled to play in the Houston Invitational Saturday

Waynesville 15,

Milton-Union 1

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union struggled for a second straight day Thursday against Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division co-leader Waynesville, falling 15-1 in six innings at home.

The Bulldogs (8-6, 4-4 SWBL Buckeye) only managed two hits, one each by Dustin Booher and Josh Woodell, with Alex Beam driving in one run.

Milton-Union travels to Arcanum Saturday.

TC North 14,

Bethel 1

LEWISBURG — Ryan Dilbeck had Bethel’s lone hit Thursday in a 14-0 Cross County Conference loss at Tri-County North.

Bethel (0-11, 0-8 CCC) hosts Belmont Saturday in a doubleheader.

National Trail 14,

Covington 0

NEW PARIS — The National Trail pitcher threw a perfect game in a 14-0 win over Covington baseball Thursday.

Wes Gooding, Colton Francis and Cooper Jay combined on the pitching effort for Covington.

Other scores: Troy Christian (8-2, 8-0 MBC) 9, Emmanuel Christian 2.

• Softball

Tippecanoe 18,

Fairborn 13

TIPP CITY — Kayla Runyon hit a pair of home runs, one a grand slam, as the Tippecanoe softball team won a slugfest over Fairborn in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play Thursday, defeating the Skyhawks 18-13 at home.

Runyon was 2 for 5 with the two homers and five total RBIs, Brooke Aselage was 3 for 4 with a double and five RBIs, Savannah Wead was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Alayna Liskey drove in two runs, Kaitlyn Husic was 2 for 4 with a double, Corinn Siefring was 3 for 5 and Brooke Silcox was 2 for 4. Runyon also got the win on the mound, allowing nine runs on 13 hits and one walk and six strikeouts in five innings of work.

Tippecanoe (13-4, 7-2 GWOC American North) travels to Troy Monday.

Troy Christian 17,

Thurgood Marshall 2

TROY — Troy Christian’s Courtney Eschete hit for the cycle and Jenna Douglas pitched a no-hitter Thursday against Thurgood Marshall, driving in five runs to lead the Eagles to a 17-2 victory in five innings at home.

Eschete was 4 for 4 with a double, a triple, a home run and five RBIs to lead the way, Douglas was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Sam Lentz was 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs, Jalyn Forrer was 3 for 4 and Carolin Lazano and Eleanor Helstad each had an RBI. Douglas also got the win on the mound, allowing two unearned runs on no hits and seven walks while striking out 12 in five innings.

Piqua 11,

Xenia 6

PIQUA — The Piqua softball team used a 10-run sixth inning for an 11-6 win over Xenia Thursday in GWOC American action.

The Indians have won nine straight and improved to 15-4 overall and 7-3 in GWOC American play. The Buccaneers dropped to 9-6 overall and 4-4 in GWOC American action.

With Piqua trailing 6-1, Kathy Young started the sixth with a double.

Following a walk to Kylie Trissell, Jordaya Walker had a two-run single.

Hannah Anderson followed with a two-run double to get the Lady Indians within 6-5.

Kamy Trissell followed with a RBI triple to tie it at 6-6.

Mariah Blankenship followed with a single, Kenzi Anderson doubled, Young doubled for the second time in the. inning and Reagan Toopes capped the rally with a double to make it 11-6.

Xenia threatened in the seventh, putting its first two runners on.

But Young, at second base, turned a ground ball into a double play and caught a line drive to end the game and give Piqua the win.

The game had started with Sydney Smith getting a RBI double in the first to put Xenia up 1-0.

Hannah Anderson quickly evened things with a leadoff homer in the home first for Piqua, her third home run in the last four games.

Xenia scored three runs in the third to go up 4-1, then Caity Moody hit a two-run homer in the fourth to put the Bucs up 6-1, before Piqua’s rally.

Piqua is scheduled to play two games at Greenon Saturday, with Bellefontaine and Greenon.

Tecumseh 17,

Miami East 6

CASSTOWN — Miami East’s Kyleigh Kirby hit a grand slam Thursday, but the Vikings (6-7) struggled to get runs across the plate aside from that in a 17-6 non-league loss to Tecumseh.

Kirby was 1 for 4 with the homer and four RBIs, Kenzie Noble was 2 for 4 with a double, Kalli Teeters was 2 for 2, Braven Mills was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Arielle Barnes doubled as the Vikings were outhit 13-11 on the day and just couldn’t convert on their chances. Kirby took the loss on the mound, allowing six runs in the first two innings, with Kaitlyn Roop pitching the final five innings.

Miami East travels to Lehman Monday.

National Trail 6,

Covington 1

NEW PARIS — The Covington softball team lost to National Trail 6-1 Thursday in CCC play.

Makenna Gostomsky was 2 for 4, while Allie Garman had a double and one RBI.

Kenzie Long and Gostomsky combined on a seven-hitter, striking out four and walking four.

Other scores: Milton-Union (11-5, 8-1 SWBL Buckeye) 24, Waynesville 7. Tri-County North 15, Bethel 3.

• Tennis

Troy 4,

Sidney 1

TROY — The Troy tennis team won its 13th straight Thursday and remained unbeaten in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division standings, defeating Sidney 4-1 at home.

At first singles, Nathan Kleptz defeated Prem Dev 6-4, 6-3. At second singles, Jackson Goodall defeated Grant Hoying 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3. At first doubles, Sean Dippold and Noah George won 6-0, 6-2. At second doubles, Henry Johnston and Spencer Short won 6-0, 6-3.

Sidney’s win came at third singles, where Genki Masunaga lost to Akansh Mani 6-4, 6-2.

“This was a good win against a Sidney team that has three excellent singles players,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “Our singles players had tough matches, with Nathan and Jackson coming out on top with hard-fought victories. They had to be patient, along with fighting the windy conditions. Genki fought hard and just came up short in his match, and our doubles teams both played well to put us up 2-0 early in the match.”

Troy (13-1, 7-0 GWOC American North) hosts Beavercreek Monday before taking on division co-leader Butler on the road Tuesday.

Tippecanoe 5,

Piqua 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe didn’t give up a game Thursday against Piqua in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play, winning 5-0 to improve to 10-3 overall and 6-1 in the division.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg defeated Cael Barr 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Christopher Nichols defeated Stephen Dolder 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Luke Blake defeated Noah Ruley 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, David Shininger and Levi Berning defeated Jackson Elliott and Ethan Hammer 6-0, 6-0. Piqua forfeited second doubles.

Tippecanoe hosts Northmont Monday, while Piqua (1-10, 1-5 GWOC American North) hosts Celina Monday.

Milton-Union 5,

Madison 0

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union bounced back from a tough loss at Tippecanoe the previous day, sweeping Madison 5-0 in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play at home.

At first singles, Nathan Brumbaugh won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Nick Brumbaugh won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Peyton Brown won 6-0, 6-1. At first doubles, Jake Swafford and Luke Barnes won 6-0, 6-0. Madison forfeited second doubles.

Milton-Union (7-3, 4-0 SWBL Buckeye) hosts Greenville Monday.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.