Karn’s grand slam leads Piqua to sweep of Sidney: Tuesday sports roundup

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

and Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

SIDNEY — Mick Karn had the big blast as the Piqua baseball team defeated Sidney for the second straight day.

Karn had a grand slam in the fifth inning and Piqua went on to a 12-2 win.

It was the fifth straight win ofr Piqua, who improved to 8-4 overall and 5-3 in GWOC American play.

Sidney dropped to 4-9 overall and 2-7 in GWOC American play.

Karn was 2 for 3 with four RBIs, while Beougher was 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs.

Ethan Pohlschneider was 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI, while Iverson Ventura was 2 for 5 with three RBIs.

Zack Lavey added one RBI.

Ventura pitched a four-hitter, striking out six and walking seven.

The Indians have a big home game Thursday with 16-2 Xenia.

Troy 10,

Centerville 6

TROY — The Troy baseball team scored its first victory over area powerhouse Centerville since 2015 Tuesday afternoon, answering a big rally by the Elks early with a bigger one and holding on for a 10-6 win at Market Street Field.

Cole Brogan led the Trojans offensively, doubling and driving in three runs as Troy fell behind 3-0 in the top of the first but answered by posting five runs of its own in the bottom of the inning. For the game, though, the Trojans were outhit 8-7 but were able to convert 10 walks issued by Centerville’s (11-5) pitchers. Ethan West and Matt Bigley each also drove in a run and Austin Kendall doubled, but no Trojans had multiple hits on the day.

And defensively, Troy (9-3) committed six errors behind starting pitcher Brogan, but he was able to find ways to work out of trouble. Brogan allowed a season-high six runs — only one of which was earned — on eight hits and a walk while striking out two.

Troy hosts Stebbins Thursday.

Tippecanoe 22,

Greenville 2

GREENVILLE — Tippecanoe completed its sweep of Greenville Tuesday in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play Tuesday, winning 22-2 on the road.

Ian Yunker had a home run and three RBIs and Kenten Egbert was 3 for 3 with five RBIs to lead the Red Devil onslaught. Cade Beam was 3 for 4 and Jonny Baileys was 3 for 3 with two doubles.

After hosting Chaminade Julienne Wednesday, Tippecanoe (9-4, 7-1 GWOC American North) hosts Fairborn Thursday.

Miami East 6,

Covington 1

COVINGTON — The Miami East baseball team picked up a 6-1 win over Covington Tuesday in CCC play.

Gage Butz was 4 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Vikings, while Jonah Wolf was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Ian Gengler was also 2 for 4.

Tyler Kirby pitched a four hitter, striking out eight and walking five.

Kody Nelson was 2 for 3 with one RBI for Covington, while Cooper Jay had a double.

Jakob Hamilton and Wes Gooding combined on an 11-hitter, striking out four and walking five

Newton 6,

Arcanum 3

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team defeated Arcanum 6-3 Tuesday in CCC play.

Cameron Caldwell was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Newton, while Mitchell Montgomery was 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Ryan Mollette, Caleb Garber and Caden Sweitzer were all 2 for 3, while Ross Ferrell had two RBIs.

Mollette and Colin Tackett combined on a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking four.

Miss. Valley 3,

Bradford 1

UNION CITY — The Bradford baseball team lost to Mississinawa Valley 3-1 in CCC play Tuesday.

Drew Davidson was 2 for 4 and Larkin Painter had one RBI.

Fischer Spencer and Painter combined on a six-hitter, striking out seven and walking two.

National Trail 12,

Bethel 1

NEW PARIS — National Trail steadily pulled away from Bethel (0-10) Tuesday night, handing the Bees a 12-1 Cross County Conference loss.

Micah Mutlu was 2 for 3, the only Bethel player with multiple hits as the Bees were outhit 16-3 in the game.

Other scores: Troy Christian (7-2, 7-0 MBC) 5, Emmanuel Christian 4. Lehman 21, Ridgemont 8.

• Softball

Miami East 3,

Covington 2

COVINGTON — The Miami East softball team got a 3-2 win over Covington Tuesday in CCC play.

Sam Urban had a double for Miami East and Kyleigh Kirby pitched a six-hitter, striking out five and walking four.

Kenzie Long was 2 for 3 for Covington with a double and a home run and one RBI, while Makenna Gostomsky was 3 for 4 with a double.

Long pitched a two-hitter, striking out 14 and walking two.

Newton 18,

Arcanum 1

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Indians had little trouble with Arcanum Tuesday in Cross County Conference play, running their record to 13-2 overall and 7-0 in league play with an 18-1 victory in five innings.

Erin Norman went the distance on the mound, allowing only four hits, walking one and striking out three. Offensively, Baily Chaney was 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Marissa Deeter was 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs, Mallory Dunlevy was 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI, Brooke Deeter was 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs, Ashlyn Deeter was 3 for 4 with a triple, Kara Chaney was 2 for 2 with two runs scored, Addy Peters was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Laci Miller drove in a run.

Newton travels to Bradford Thursday.

Bradford 22,

Miss. Valley 3

UNION CITY — Austy Miller had a big game at the plate and Elisa Martinez hit for the cycle as the Bradford softball team cruised to a 22-3 win over Mississinawa Valley in CCC action.

Miller was 3 for 5 with a double and five RBIs, while Martinez was 4 for 4 with a double, triple home run and four RBIs.

Emma Canan was 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs and Macie Reck was 3 for 3 with one RBI.

Abby Fike was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Ramse Smith, Bianca Keener and Rylee Canan all had one RBI.

Manuel pitched a six-hitter, striking out six and walking three.

Greenville 11,

Tippecanoe 4

GREENVILLE — After coming within a run of knocking off Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division leader Greenville the previous day, Tippecanoe lost control early and never recovered as the Green Wave took a two-game lead in the division standings with an 11-4 win on Tuesday.

Greenville (13-1, 9-0 GWOC American North) scored three runs in the bottom of the first and six more in the second to take a 9-0 lead over the Red Devils (11-4, 6-2 GWOC American North) and never looked back. Savannah Wead took the loss on the mound, giving up 11 runs — seven earned — on 14 hits and three walks with one strikeout.

Kaitlyn Husic was 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs offensively, Kaela May and Emma Miller each drove in a run, Wead was 2 for 3 with a double, Corinn Siefring was 2 for 4 and Kayla Runyon doubled.

After hosting Springfield Wednesday, Tippecanoe hosts Fairborn Thursday.

National Trail 12,

Troy Christian 2

NEW PARIS — Troy Christian struggled to push across runs in a loss Tuesday at National Trail, falling 12-2 in six innings.

Courtney Eschete was 2 for 3 with a triple and had both RBIs for the Eagles (3-4) and Sam Lentz was 2 for 3 with a double. Lentz also took the loss on the mound, giving up 12 runs — seven earned — on 11 hits and two walks while striking out six in 5 1-3 innings.

Troy Christian hosts Thurgood Marshall Thursday.

Ridgemont 10,

Lehman 9

SIDNEY — Lehman’s seventh-inning rally came up one run short Tuesday in a 10-9 loss to Ridgemont at home.

Grace Monnin hit a home run and doubleds to lead Lehman (6-5), which ended up outhitting Ridgemont 10-8 despite only having two hits in the first five innings. Annie Stiver pitched for the Cavaliers, striking out seven and walking six.

Other scores: National Trail 12, Bethel 1.

• Tennis

Troy 4,

Greenville 1

TROY — The Troy tennis team remained tied atop the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division standings after its division opener against Greenville Tuesday, defeating the Green Wave 4-1 to improve to 12-1 and 6-0 in the North.

At first singles, Nathan Kleptz defeated Jack Marchal 6-1, 6-2. At second singles, Jackson Goodall defeated Branson Leigeber 6-1, 6-1. At third singles, Genki Masunaga defeated Jiahao Zhang 6-0, 6-1. At second doubles, Henry Johnston and Spencer Short defeated Pablo Badell and Eric Price 7-5, 6-3.

At first doubles, Sean Dippold and Noah George lost to Josh Galloway and Landon Muhlenkemp 7-6 (4), 6-3.

“Good wins by all three singles players,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “And second doubles played a consistent match, earning a nice win.”

The win was the 12th straight by the Trojans, who host Sidney Thursday in another division battle.

Milton-Union 5,

Dixie 0

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union swept Dixie in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play Tuesday, winning 5-0.

At first singles, Nathan Brumbaugh won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Nick Brumbaugh won 6-1, 6-0. At third singles, Peyton Brown won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Jake Swafford and Luke Barnes won 6-0, 6-1. At second doubles, Caleb Wintrow and Will Morris won 6-0, 6-1.

Sidney 3,

Tippecanoe 2

SIDNEY — Tippecanoe was knocked from the ranks of the unbeatens in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division standings Tuesday as the Red Devils dropped a narrow 3-2 match at Sidney.

At first doubles, David Shininger and Levi Berning won 6-2, 6-1. At second doubles, Jack Thompson and Luke Blake won 6-3, 6-1.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg lost to Prem Dev 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Christopher Nichols lost to Grant Hoying 6-2, 6-1. At third singles, Blake Moran lost to Akansh Mani 6-2, 6-0.

After hosting Milton-Union Wednesday, Tippecanoe takes on Piqua in division play.

Lehman 5,

Legacy Christian 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic tennis team defeated Legacy Christian 5-0 Tuesday.

“It was a nice bounce back win for us to move to 5-5 on the season after a tough, close 3-2 loss to a good Sidney team last night,” Lehman Catholic coach Tim Ungeright said. “We handled the windy conditions really well and Danny (Lins) settled down after a tough start to win.”

In singles, Danny Lins won 6-4, 6-3; Sam Gilardi won 6-0, 6-0; and Lehamn won third singles by forfeit.

In doubles, Elias Bezy and Max Schmiesing won 6-0, 6-0; and Sean Toner and Cole Kramer won 6-2, 6-1.

Other scores: Butler 5, Piqua (0-9, 0-4 GWOC American North) 0.

Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com. Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.