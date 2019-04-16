Tipp’s Egbert pitches 1-hitter, Devils top Wave: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe knows what it’s getting each time Kenten Egbert takes the mound.

And Monday, the Miami University commit delivered again.

Egbert pitched a one-hitter to kick off a two-game Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division series against Greenville Monday at home, striking out 15 batters in a 4-0 shutout victory by the Red Devils.

The effort makes Egbert 3-1 on the season individually and puts him in the overall GWOC lead in strikeouts with 50 — an average of 12.5 strikeouts per start. And Monday, Greenville (4-8, 2-5 GWOC American North) simply had no clue how to handle him.

“It was another really dominant performance by Egbert, which is something we’ve come to expect from him,” Tippecanoe coach Bruce Cahill said. “At one time in the game, he struck out 12 in a row. He struck out the bottom three in their lineup to start the streak and then he struck out all nine guys the second time through. That’s a pretty amazing streak.”

Offensively, Tippecanoe (8-4, 6-1 GWOC American North) couldn’t get anything across the plate until Eli Hadden doubled in the fifth inning and scored on a sacrifice fly by Troy Taylor for the game’s first run — the only one Egbert would need. Hadden finished the game 2 for 3 with a double and C.J. Miller had two hits as the Devils outhit the Green Wave 7-1 in the game, scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth to seal the win.

“We left some runner on early,” Cahill said. “But we got that run in the fifth and then put them away in the sixth to give Kenten some breathing room in the seventh.”

Tippecanoe traveled to Greenville Tuesday to finish off the series and then returns home Wednesday to host Chaminade Julienne.

Milton-Union 13,

Dixie 12

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union won its third straight Monday, outslugging Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division rival Dixie in a wild 13-12 brawl at home to improve to 8-4 overall and 4-2 in division play.

The Bulldogs gave up a nine-run third inning to fall behind and trailed 12-6 going into the bottom of the sixth. But Milton-Union strung together a five-run inning in the sixth to cut the deficit to 12-11, then it tied the score on a Dustin Booher RBI single and won a a walk-off bases-loaded walk by Josh Woodell.

Aaran Stone was 3 for 3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs, Woodell doubled and had three RBIs, Alex Beam was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Kayge Thwaits was 2 for 4 with a double, Cayden Galentine doubled and had an RBI, A.J. Lovin was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Booher had an RBI and Nate Thompson was 2 for 4.

Thwaits also got the win on the mound, pitching 0 2-3 innings and striking out two to get the Bulldogs out of the top of the seventh only trailing by one.

Milton-Union travels to Waynesville Wednesday to kick off a two-game series.

New Bremen 20,

Covington 1

NEW BREMEN —- The Covington baseball team struggled in a 20-1 loss to New Bremen Monday in non-conference action.

Raven Grilliot was 2-for-2 and Kody Nelson had a RBI.

Other scores: Newton at Troy Christian ppd. Lehman 18, Hardin Northern 0, 5 innings.

• Softball

Piqua 9,

Sidney 5

SIDNEY — The Piqua softball team defeated Sidney 9-5 Monday in GWOC American action in a game that was moved from Piqua to Sidney.

Piqua is 11-4 overall and 4-3 in GWOC American play.

Hannah Anderson slugged a home run, while Paige Hinkle had three RBIs and Reagan Toopes drove in two runs.

Greenville 9,

Tippecanoe 8

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe took its best shot at defending Greater Western Ohio Conference American North champion and current division leader Greenville Monday.

In the end, though, the Red Devils couldn’t get the potential tying run past first base in the bottom of the seventh, falling 9-8 in a back-and-forth battle Monday at home.

Greenville improved to 12-1 overall and 8-0 in the GWOC American North, while the loss was Tippecanoe’s first in division play and snapped an eight-game winning streak as it fell to 11-3 overall and 6-1 in the GWOC American North.

Brooke Silcox was 3 for 3 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs and Sidney Unger had three RBIs to lead the Red Devils. Kaela May was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Corinn Siefring was 2 for 4 with a double and Kaitlyn Husic doubled. Kayla Runyon went the distance on the mound, allowing nine runs, seven earned, on 12 hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

After finishing the series at Greenville Tuesday, Tippecanoe hosts Springfield Wednesday.

Milton-Union 11,

Dixie 1

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union (9-5, 6-1 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) snapped a three-game losing streak Monday, routing Dixie 11-1 in five innings at home.

Madison Jones was 3 for 4 with a double, a homer and five RBIs, Bree Nevels was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Courtney Seevers was 4 for 4 and Lizzie Oaks was 2 for 3 as the Bulldogs snapped out of their offensive slump in a big way. Olivia Brown got the win on the mound, allowing only two hits.

“We played a lot better today. We came out swinging the bats,” Milton-Union coach Curt Schaefer said.

Milton-Union travels to Waynesville Wednesday to start a tw0-game division series.

Lady Cavs

win twice

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic softball team improved to 6-4 with a 16-5 win over Hardin Northern Monday in NWCC action.

Grace Monnin hit three home runs and Angela Brunner had a three-run homer.

Annie Stiver struck out 15.

Lehman was coming off a 13-8 win over Jackson Center Saturday.

Stiver had seven strikeouts and two walks on the mound, while Madalyn Kirtley had two strikesout and one walk.

Meghan Chamberlin had a single and a double, while Kirtley and Monnin had two hits each.

Troy Christian 11,

Yellow Springs 0

TROY — Troy Christian won its second straight Monday, improving to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in Metro Buckeye Conference play with an 11-0 shutout of Yellow Springs in five innings.

Jenna Douglas went the distance on the mound, pitching a one-hitter, walking one and striking out seven. Offensively, Sam Lentz doubled and had three RBIs, Carolin Lazano had two RBIs, Douglas, Cara Salazar and Courtney Eschete were all 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Lexi Salazar had an RBI.

After traveling to National Trail Tuesday to kick off a five-game road trip, Troy Christian plays at Thurgood Marshall Thursday.

• Tennis

Troy 5,

Lima Shawnee 0

TROY — The Troy tennis team swept its way past Lima Shawnee Monday, posting its 11th straight win, 5-0 at home.

At first singles, Nathan Kleptz defeated Carter Schaaf 6-0, 6-2. At second singles, Jackson Goodall defeated Chris Paysen 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Genki Masunaga defeated Gabriel Rutter 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Sean Dippold and Noah George defeated Tate Stewart and Adam Stump 6-1, 6-2. At second doubles, Henry Johnston and Spencer Short defeated Brayden Ward and Brock Diehl 6-0, 6-2.

After kicking off Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play against Greenville Tuesday, the Trojans (11-1) host Sidney Thursday in another division matchup.

