Piqua baseball on a roll

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team continued on a roll Saturday at Hardman Field.

After handing Tippecanoe its first Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division loss Tuesday and defeating Stebbins 3-1 Friday, Piqua knocked off Urbana 13-3 in six innings Saturday.

Piqua leveled its record at 5-5 heading into the Sidney games Monday and Tuesday, while Urbana dropped to 1-11.

“It has been (a good week),” Piqua coach Brad Lavey said. “We have gotten good pitching and are making plays on defense. We are playing pretty good ball right now.”

Not that Urbana made it easy.

The Hillclimbers hung around for most of the game.

Urbana took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.

Logan Johnson reached on an error and came around to score on Nick Weyrich’s sacrifice fly.

Gabe Spiers doubled and scored on Austin Rooney’s single.

Rooney tried to score on starting pitcher Wyatt Teets single, but Mick Karn threw a dart from center field to catcher Dylan Motter, who put the tag on Rooney to end the inning.

Piqua tied it at 2-2 in the home first without a hit.

Owen Toopes, Zack Lavey and Iverson Ventura all reached on infield errors.

“We put the ball in play,” Lavey said. “We do a good of that and then use our speed to get around the bases.”

Piqua took a 3-2 lead in the second when Ethan Pohlschneider reached on an error and came around to score on Blane Ouhl’s sacrfice fly.

Urbana tied it 3-3 in the third.

Gabe Spears singled and scored on Teets’ fielders choice.

But, the Hillclimbers would not score again as Zane Beougher pitched a six-hitter, striking out six and walking one,

He set down on eight of the last 11 batters he faced.

“Zane (Beougher) hasn’t pitched a lot this year,” Lavey said. “He threw a really nice game. You could see he really got into a nice rhythm that last two or three innings.”

Piqua put the game away with four runs in the fourth and ended it with five in the sixth.

In the fourth, Mick Karn’s bases-loaded two-run single was the. only hit in the. inning.

Zack Lavey had a bases-loaded walk to force in a run after Weyrich replaced Teets on the mound.

In the sixth, Piqua scored five on four hits.

The inning started with Weyrich hitting Owen Toopes and Lavey.

With one out, Beougher and Iverson had RBI singles.

Cameron Deal and Pohlschneider had RBI singles and after Dylan Motter was intentionally walked to load the bases, Ouhl was hit by a pitch to force in Deal and end the game.

Teets and Weyrich combined on a seven-hitter, striking out five, walking four and hitting three batters.

Piqua will host Sidney Monday, before traveling to Sidney on Tuesday, looking to continue its momentum from this week.

Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Sunday News Piqua's Blane Ouhl puts down a bunt against Urbana Saturday at Hardman Field. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Sunday News Piqua pitcher Zane Beougher fires a strike to the plate against Urbana Saturday at Hardman Field.. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Sunday News Piqua's Ethan Pohlschneider slides across the plate as Urbana catcher Riley Wilson waits for the throw Saturday at Hardman Field.