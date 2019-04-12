Piqua sotball takes care of business against Northeastern

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

It was a game the Piqua softball team should have won.

And that is exactly what they did.

The Lady Indians took control from the start and cruised to an 11-2 win over Northeastern Thursday at the Piqua High School diamond.

Piqua improved to 7-4 on the season, while Northeastern dropped to 0-10.

And the Indians did it in all phases of the game.

“Mariah (Blankenship) pitched a four-hitter and she didn’t walk anyone,” Piqua assistant coach Eric Blankenship said. “And we didn’t make any errors on defense. That is a pretty good combination.”

And on offense, the Indians didn’t take any innings off.

“We scored in every inning,” Blankenship said. “And it was a team win, we hit all the way through the order.”

Piqua set the tone in the first inning, scoring four runs.

After Hannah Anderson and Kamy Trissell singled, Blankenship helped herself with a two-run single.

Paige Hinkle doubled to score Jordaya Walker, who ran for Blankenship.

Hinkle scored on Kathy Young’s sacrifice bunt to make it 4-0.

In the second, Hannah Anderson walked and Kamy Trissell walked. Hannah Anderson would score when her sister Kenzi Anderson reached on a hard grounder to second.

Piqua made it 6-0 in the third.

Chai Sowers had a leadoff single and scored on Hannah Anderson’s double.

In the fourth, Piqua made it 9-0.

Blankenship started things with a single and Kenzi Anderson reached on an error with one out.

Young drilled a two-run double and Reagan Toopes doubled her in.

Blankenship had allowed just one hit through four innings, but Northeastern got its only two runs in the fifth.

Katie Drow singled and with one out, Taylor Krempasky had a RBI double.

Maddie Willis, who ran for Krempasky, would come around to score on a wild pitch.

Piqua capped the scoring with single runs in the fifth and the sixth.

After Hannah Anderson singled, Kamy Trissell reached on a fielder’s choice.

Kamy Trissell would come around to score on Kenzi Anderson’s single.

In the sixth, Toopes walked and Sowers had a double.

Toopes would score on Hannah Anderson’s sacrfice fly.

Hannah Anderson was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, while Blankenship was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Kamy Trissell, Toopes and Sowers were all 2-for-4 and Young had two RBIs.

Blankenship had three strikeouts, while Northeastern pitcher Mckenzie Crosbie hurdled a 15-hitter, walking two and striking out two.

Krempasky had two of the Jets four hits.

“They (Northeastern) were 0-9, but we didn’t tell the kids that before the game,” Blankenship said. “Now, we have Stebbins and Wayne.”

Piqua was hosting Stebbins at 5 p.m. Friday.

The start time for Saturday’s doubleheader with Wayne has been moved back from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., due to ACT testing.

Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com