Piqua softball hosting Military Apperciation Night Monday; local golf results; Ladies League meeting at Echo Hills April 30

Monday, Piqua softball will host Sidney at 5 p.m. on Military Appreciation Night.

Local veterans and soldiers will be honored throughout the game.

Military truck will be on sight and youth softball teams will be honored at the game as well.

Commemorative t-shirts will be sold and all proceeds will go to the Ohio Army National Guard Family Readiness Group.

Edward Jones

team cards 30

On the opening night of Wendnesday Industrial League play, Team Edward Jones-Chris Garrity (Chris Garrity, Tony Larger, Luke Thoma, Don Larger) was low gross with 30.

Team Hartzell Buffaloes (Brian Robbins, Ron Pearson Jr., Chris Carlson, Jake Denman) were second with 31.

Low net with 22 was team Joe Thoma Jewelers (Tim “Older Legend” Tyler, Steve Magoteaux, Mark Sowry, Joe Thoma); while Team Long Shots (Doug Cantrell, Scott Fries, Jeff Shroyer, Don Ruffner) was second with 22.75.

Spring Shootout

held at PCC

The nine hole spring shootout was held at Piqua Country Club recently.

Winning the three-person scramble with 11 under par were Craig Seitz, Paul VanDeventer and Jeff Schaffner.

Tying for second at 10 under were three teams.

They included 28 Al Rister, Clark Manson and Blake Stradling; Tom Christy, Brett Baumeister and Terry Toth; and Benny Scott, Jeff Hemm and Chris Geise.

Ladies League

meeting April 30

All area lady golfers are invited to attend the Echo Hills Ladies Golf Association organizational spring meeting on April 30 at 6 p.m. at the Echo Hills Golf Course clubhouse.

The nine-hole golf league meets on Tuesday mornings at 8:30 a.m. and welcomes ladies of all handicaps.

An Echo Hills golf membership is not required to participate.

The league membership fee is $35.

A $35 Ghinn membership is necessary only to be eligible for weekly prizes.