Trissell sisters to be ‘double trouble’ for Edison State softball opponents

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA —- Piqua softball opponents have been seeing double for the last four years.

And opponents of Piqua High School seniors Kamy and Kylie Trissell, the daughters of Dave and Jenny Trissell, have been seeing that for a lot longer.

On Wednesday in the PHS commons they made that the problem of Edison State Community College’s future opponents, signing to play softball for the Chargers.

“We have probably been playing together for 12 years,” Kylie Trissell said. “We have always played on the same team.”

And they weren’t about to have that change.

“Definitely (they planned to play together in college),” Kamy Trissell said. “It is exciting to have a plan in place for the next two years.”

Piqua first-year softball coach Greg Campbell said Edison State is fortunate to be getting them.

“They come in and work hard every day,” Campbell said. “They do everything I have asked them to do,”

And the duo has made progress each year.

Kamy, a centerfielder, had one double and two triples last year and already has 10 runs scored, seven hits, two doubles and seven RBIs this season.

Kylie, a catcher, had two doubles a year ago and has seven runs scored, four hits and two RBIs already this season.

And they feel like that progress will continue next year at Edison.

“There is always room for improvement,” Kamy Trissell said. “I am working on things all the time. I liked Edison State because it will allow me to stay at home and it is close.”

Kylie Trissell agreed.

“I like the fact I will be able to stay at home,” she said. “I think it is (a place where she can play and contribute right away).”

Edison State softball coach Dan Cain knows exactly what he is getting.

“I was able to coach both of them a few years ago in select ball,” Cain said.

And what they bring, more than anything, is speed.

“We are looking to get faster,” Cain said. “Both of them can fly. They have a lot of speed. And they can play multiple positions. Kylie (Trissell) is a catcher, which is something we are always looking for. We will have several catchers, so she can play in the outfield as well. They have a lot of versatility and bring a lot of speed.”

Which will be “double trouble” for Edison State’s opponents the next two seasons.

