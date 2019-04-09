Late start doesn’t slow Tippecanoe baseball against Piqua

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

DAYTON —- A 45-minute late start after Stivers and Ponitz failed to show up for their game at Fifth-Third Field on time Monday didn’t faze Tippecanoe ace Kenten Egbert or the Red Devils.

After Hall of Fame coach Rick Gold threw out the ceremonial first pitch and with legendary PA announcer Duane Bachman calling the game, Egbert followed up a 16 strikeout performance against Sidney with a 14 strikeout game against Piqua as Tippecanoe took the lead in the opening inning and never trailed in a 7-1 win over the Indians.

It was Tippecanoe’s fourth straight win since returning to Ohio and improved the Red Devils to 6-3 overall and 4-0 in GWOC American play.

Piqua dropped to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in GWOC American play.

Egbert struck out the first six batters he faced and faced the minimum 15 batters through five innings.

But, Piqua southpaw Iverson Ventura also was sharp as the Red Devils held just a 3-0 lead through five innings.

Tippecanoe had gotten on the board in the first after two were out.

Cade Beam singled, stole second and scored on Egbert’s single to make it 1-0.

The Red Devils added two more runs in the third.

Jonathan Baileys had a leadoff triple and scored on CJ Miller’s sacrifice fly.

With two out, Egbert walked, stole second and scored from second on Ian Yunker’s infield single to make it 3-0.

It stayed that way until the Piqua sixth.

Ventura had a leadoff single for Piqua’s first base runners.

Dylan Motter sacrifice him to second and Ventura scored when Blane Ouhl reached on an error to make it 3-1.

The Red Devils would add four insurance runs in the seventh —- more than enough with Egbert on the mound.

Nick Shirley walked and Baileys singled.

Ethan Pohlschneider replaced Ventura on the mound and Miller put down a perfect bunt that landed between the pitcher’s mound shortstop. A wild throw to first allowed Shirley to score and put runners on second and third.

Bailey would score on a wild pitch.

Nolan Mader drew a one-out walk and Jackson Subler followed with a two-run single to make it 7-1.

Mick Karn had a leadoff singled in the home seventh for Piqua, but that was all the Indians could get against Egbert.

He pitched a two-hitter and walked one, finishing the game off with his 13th and 14th strikeouts.

Ventura and Pohlschneider combined on an eight-hitter for Piqua, striking out three and walking four.

The two teams were scheduled to play at Tippecanoe Tuesday with a 5 p.m. start.

