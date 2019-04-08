Saturday Roundup

Staff Reports

ANNA —- The Houston boys finished fifth at the Anna Invitational track and field meet Saturday, while Russia was sixth, Versailles was seventh and Lehman Catholic was ninth.

For Houston, Tristin Freistuhler won the 1,600, 4:40.06; and took second in the 3,200, 10:27.38.

Also finishing second was the 3,200 relay, 8:37.8.

Taking third were Ethan Knouff, 800, 2:05.52; Wesley Jester, high jump, 5-8; and the 1,600 relay, 3:42.82.

For Russia, taking second were Jason Siefring, 110 hurdles, 16,50 and Max Bohman, pole vault, 12-0; while Michael York was third in the shot put, 44-5.

Taking fourth were Jonathan Bell, 3,200, 10:07.77; Siefring, long jump, 17-11; and the 1,600 relay, 3:44.05.

Braydon Keihl led Versailles, winning the shot put with a put of 45-9 3-4.

Finishing fourth were the 400 relay, 47.76; the 800 relay 1:40.11; and the 3,200 relay, 8:43.60.

For Lehman, Michael McFarland was second in the long jump, 18-6; while Brendan O’Leary was third in the 300 hurdles, 43,82; and fourth in the 110 hurdles, 18.10.

Versailles girls were fourth, Russia was fifth, Lehman Catholic was eighth and Houston was 10th.

Winning for Versailles girls were Liz Watren, 400, 61.89; and Lucy Prakel, pole vault, 11-7.

Taking second was Ali Moran, 100, 13.43; while finishing third were the 400 relay, 54.13; and the 1,600 relay, 4:22.25.

Taking fourth were Jenna Marshal, 40065.64; Ali Moran, 2oo, 28.20; the 800 relay, 1:53.97; and the 3,200 relay, 10:53.54.

Taking second for Russia girls were Ella Hoehne, 800, 2:29.28; Sophie Francis, long jump, 14-9; and the 3,200 relay, 10:11.65.

Finishing third were Becca Seger, 400, 63.36; and Francis, high jump, 4-10.

Taking fourth were Hoehne, high jump, 4-8; and Sarah Pinchot, pole vault, 8-6.

Winning for Lehman were Lindsey Magoteaux, 100, 13.06; the 400 relay, 52.14; and the 800 relay, 1:50.82.

Magoteaux was second in the 2oo, 26.54; and Rylie McIver was third in the 300 hurdles, 50.62.

For Houston, Shelby Ayers won the discus, 122-6 and was third in the shot put, 35-7.

Ava Knouff was third in the 3,200, 12:38.09; while taking fourth were Hollie Voisard, 1,600, 5:53.69; and Mackenzie Wenrick, shot put, 34-0.

BASEBALL

Russia splits

two games

ST. HENRY —- The Russia baseball team lost 10-0 to St. Henry Saturday and beat Marion Local 6-1 at the St. Henry Invitaitonal.

Against St. Henry, the Redskins had 10 hits and no errors, while Russia had two hits and four errors.

Grant Saunders picked up the loss for Russia. He allowed four earned runs on six hits in four an one-third innings and had three strikeouts.

Against Marion Local, the Raiders scored two runs in the first to take the lead and pulled away with four in the sixth to earn a win.

Russia had five hits and one error while the Flyers had four hits and no errors.

Daniel Kearns earned the win for the Raiders. He pitched a complete game and gave up one earned run. He had nine strikeouts and two walks.

Will Sherman was 2 for 4 and had a double. Kearns had two RBIs.

Versailles sweeps

doubleheader

ST. MARYS —- The Versailles baseball team swept a doubleheader with St. Marys by scores of 9-0 and 6-0.

In the first game, Versailles scored three runs in the first inning to set the tone early.

Versailles had 10 hits and one error while the Roughriders had five hits and two errors.

Nathan Wagner picked up the win for Versailles. He gave up three hits in six innings and had four strikeouts.

Will Eversole was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs and two runs. He had two doubles. Zach Griesdorn, Brayden Robinson and Garrett Toops each had two hits. Griesdorn and Toops both had one double. Wagner had two stolen bases.

In the second game, Adam Kremer pitched complete game and gave up two hit.

Kremer struck out four batters and got through seven innings on 95 pitches.

Versailles had seven hits and three errors. The Roughriders committed three errors.

Brayden Robinson was 2 for 4 with two runs for the Tigers. He had a double.

SOFTBALL

Bradford

gets win

VERSAILLES —- The Bradford softball team played Versailles Saturday. No score was available.

Earlier, Bradford defeated Fort Loramie 15-5.

Against Loramie, Emma Canan was 3-for-5 with two RBIs, while Rylee Canan was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Elisa Martinez had a double and one RBI, while Abby Fike was 3-for-4 with one RBI.

Bianca Keener was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while Maggie Manuel was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Buzz Brewer and Macie Reck had one RBI each.

Manuel pitched a nine-hitter, walking two.

Bradford was coming off an 11-5 win over Marion Local Friday.

Emma Canan was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Rylee Cann had one RBI, while Austy Miller was 3-for-5 with a double and one RBI.

Fike had two RBIs and Martinez had one.

Keener homered, while Manuel was 3-for-4 with a home run and one RBI.

Manuel also pitched a five-hitter, striking out one and walking four.

Versailles lost to Fort Loramie 10-7 in an earlier game.

Versailles fell behind early giving up 5-runs in the second inning and a 3-run third to trail by an 8-0 score and couldn’t recover.

Caitlyn Luthman and Lauren Monnin each hit home runs for the Lady Tigers in the seventh inning.

Hannah Barga, Faith Huddle, Makenzie Knore and Luthman all had two hits to lead Versailles at the plate.

TENNIS

Lehman third

at MVTCA Cup

KETTERING —- The Lehman Catholic tennis team finished third at the MVTCA C Flight Cup Saturday.

“It was a good tournament for our team against some traditional Miami valley tennis powers,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said.

Danny Lins finished third at first singles. He defeated Valley View 8-2, lost to Alter 8-3 and lost to Fairmont 8-3.

Sam Gilardi received a silver medal for finishing runner-up at second singles.

He defeated Alter 8-1, Fairmont 8-4 and lost to Valley View 9-7.

Max Schmiesing finished third at third singles.

He lost to Fairmont 8-6, defeated Valley View 8-6 and lost to Alter 8-6.

“I thought Danny completed well against some tough players and Sam continued a great start to his freshman season,” Ungericht said. “Max played some great matches and received several nice compliments for his sportsmanship from opposing school’s parents. As a coach I am very proud of that.

Elias Bezy and Elijah Jock finished third at first doubles.

They defeated Valley View 8-0, lost to Alter 8-5 and lost to Fairmont 8-1.

Sean Toner and Cole Kramer received silver medals for finishing runner-up at second doubles.

They defeated Alter 8-0, lost to Fairmont 9-8 (6) and defeated Valley View 8-0.

“Elias and Elijah played well at doubles and gave a very solid alter team all they could handle,” Ungericht said. “That bodes well for them the rest of our season. Cole and Sean moved to 8-2 as a team so far this season and it was great to see them medal as seniors.”