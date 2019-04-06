Troy baseball routs Fairborn, tops GPS: Friday/early Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

FAIRBORN/OXFORD — One blowout and one hard-fought win.

After a disappointing division loss to start the week, the Troy baseball team finished strong, routing Fairborn 17-3 Friday in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play and then holding off Gross Pointe South (Mi.) 2-1 Saturday at Miami University.

The two wins gave Troy three in a row and made the Trojans 5-1 overall, 2-1 in the GWOC American North, heading into a division series against Sidney Monday and Tuesday.

Against Fairborn Friday, the Trojans held a slim 4-3 lead after four innings before pulling away for good, scoring four in the fifth, three in the sixth and then six in the seventh inning to seal it.

Cole Brogan led the offensive, going 4 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs, Braeden Snider was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Matt Bigley was 1 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Jacob Adams was 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs, Ethan West was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Sam Shaneyfelt was 1 for 1 with two RBIs, Austin Kendall was 3 for 4 with four runs scores, Caleb Fogarty was 2 for 4 and Jakob Libecap and Luke Severt each had an RBI.

Snider also got the win on the mound, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four in 4 1-3 innings of work. Severt finished off the game, pitching 2 2-3 innings of relief, striking out one and only allowing one hit.

Things were a little more dramatic on Saturday against Gross Pointe South. After falling behind 1-0 after the first inning, Troy didn’t answer until the top of the fifth, plating two runs to take the lead and allowing the defense and pitching to do the rest.

Libecap got the win, pitching six innings and allowing one unearned run on four hits while striking out five and walking none. Brogan worked the seventh to record a save, striking out one, hitting two batters and recording the final out with the potential go-ahead runs in scoring position.

Jacob Adams was 2 for 3 with a triple and a run scored, Brogan was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run and Bigley had an RBI, getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in the eventual game-winner.

Troy travels to Sidney Monday to kick off the two-day series.

Newton Sweeps

Belmont

PLEASANT HILL — Newton swept a doubleheader from visiting Belmont with a pair of run-rule victories Saturday, winning 12-1 and 15-5.

In the first game, Ross Ferrell and Charlie Walker combined on a one-hitter, allowing only one unearned run in the blowout. Amourie Maxwell was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs, Mitchell Montgomery was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Caleb Garber was 2 for 2 with an RBI, Lane Bayer was 2 for 2 and Nate Zielinski and Ferrell each drove in a run.

In the second game, Newton scored nine in the first inning and then six more in the third to seal it. Four pitchers combined on the effort, with Alex Koon going the first two innings for the win, striking out five. Ferrell hit a double, Maxwell was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Garber had two RBIs and Patrick Hughes and Caden Sweitzer each had one RBI.

Other scores: Friday — Piqua (2-3, 1-2 GWOC American North) 3, West Carrollton 2. Carlisle 4, Milton-Union (5-3, 3-2 SWBL Buckeye) 3. Versailles 11, Miami East (3-5) 0. Saturday — Bradford 12, New Knoxville 1. Bradford (3-5) 22, New Knoxville 1. Graham 6, Piqua (2-4) 2.

• Softball

Piqua wins

three games

WEST CARROLLTON — The Piqua softball team swept a doubleheader with Graham Saturday.

Piqua won the first game 8-6.

Mariah Blankenship pitched a nine-hitter, striking out five and walking two.

Hannah Anderson was 2-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs.

Kenzi Anderson was 3-for-3 with two doubles and Kathy Young had four RBIs.

Piqua won the second game 13-2 in five innings.

Blankenship pitched a five-hitter, striking out four and walking two.

Paige Hinkle was 3-for-4 with one RBI, while Kenzi Anderson was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Reagan Toopes was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs and Blankenship was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Kamy Trissel added two RBIs.

The Indians, 6-2, were coming off a 12-2 win over West Carrollton Friday to improve to 2-1 in GWOC American play.

Blankenship scattered five hits and blanked the Pirates over the final four innings.

She helped herself at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Hannah Anderson was 3-for-4 with three triples and three RBIs, while Toopes and Kylie Trissell were both 2-for-3 with one RBI.

Hinkle was 2-for-4 with one RBI.

Miami East 14,

Versailles 4

CASSTOWN — The Miami East softball team put together its best game of the season Friday against visiting Versailles, winning 14-4 in six innings.

“This was a great team win,” Miami East coach Brian Kadel said. “Eight different girls had hits, and everyone either had an assist or putout on defense. We finally got a couple of big hits when we needed them. It was good to see the team bounce back after a tough game against Newton the night before.”

Sam Urban was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Ashley Covault had two RBIs and Cassidy Walker was 2 for 3 as Miami East outhit Versailles 9-3 in the game and took advantage of six Tiger errors. Kyleigh Kirby got the win on the mound, striking out three and allowing four runs, only one earned, on three hits and two walks.

Tara Frittscher took the loss for Versailles, allowing 14 runs — only three earned — on nine hits and six walks while striking out two. Frittscher also hit a home run and drove in a run, Elli Morris had a double and an RBI and Caitlin McEldowney and Caitlyn Luthman each had an RBI.

On Saturday, though, Miami East fell to Northwestern 5-0. Kirby took the loss and had one of the Vikings’ three hits along with Kenzie Noble and Braven Mills.

And in the second game of the tri, the Vikings (3-7) fell to Riverside 10-5, surrendering six runs in the second inning and never recovering. Kirby was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Erin Hamby doubled and drove in a run, Arielle Barnes and Kaitlyn Roop each had one RBI and Paige Lawson doubled.

Covington 9,

Russia 8

COVINGTON — Covington survived an eight-run fourth inning by Russia and put together a six-run fifth inning Saturday and held on from there, defeating the Raiders 9-8 in non-league play.

Allie Garman was 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Buccaneers (3-3), Morgan Studebaker was 2 for 3 with a double, Makenna Gostomsky was 2 for 4 and Kirsti Barnes, Layklyn Kemp and Bethany Weldy each drove in a run.

Kenzie Long got the win on the mound, allowing eight runs — only two earned — on six hits and five walks while striking out eight.

For Russia, Jenna Cordonnier was 2 for 4 with four RBIs, Riley Hammonds was 2 for 2 with two doubles, Kendal Monnin was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and Shea Borchers drove in a run.

Bradford 11,

Marion Local 5

MARIA STEIN — Bradford (7-1) hit three home runs Friday at Marion Local, scoring consistently throughout to pull away for an 11-5 victory.

Emma Canan was 3 for 4 with a double, a homer and two RBIs, Maggie Manual was 3 for 4 with a homer and an RBI, Bianca Keener hit a solo shot, Austy Miller was 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI and Abby Fike drove in two runs to lead the Railroader offense. Manual also got the win on the mound, allowing five runs, three earned, on five hits and four walks while striking out one.

Other scores: Saturday — Milton-Union 9, Sidney 8. Milton-Union (7-2) 9, Sidney 3. Bradford (8-1) 15, Fort Loramie 5.

• Tennis

Schroeder

Invitational

TIPP CITY — The Troy tennis team finished second at a four-team round-robin tournament Saturday at Schroeder Tennis Center, scoring 15 points. Bellbrook won with 18, Sidney scored 10 and Lima Shawnee scored seven.

Jackson Goodall was the individual champion at second singles, defeating Sidney 8-3, Lima Shawnee 8-1 and Bellbrook 8-0.

At first singles, Nathan Kleptz defeated Sidney 9-7, lost to Bellbrook 8-4 and defeated Lima Shawnee 8-0 to finish second. At third singles, Genki Masunaga defeated Lima Shawnee 8-0, lost to Bellbrook 8-4 and lost to Sidney 8-1 to finish third.

Both doubles teams finished second on the day. At first doubles, Sean Dippold and Noah George defeated Lima Shawnee 8-0, defeated Sidney 8-0 and lost to Bellbrook 8-1. At second doubles, Henry Johnston and Spencer Short defeated Lima Shawnee 8-3, lost to Bellbrook 8-2 and defeated Sidney 8-1.

Tippecanoe 5,

CJ 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe tennis team swept Chaminade Julienne won its fifth match in as many days Friday, winning 5-0 to improve to 5-1 on the season.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg won 6-4, 6-0. At second singles, Christopher Nichols won 6-1, 6-2. At third singles, Blake Moran won 6-1, 6-2.

At first doubles, Levi Berning and David Shininger won 6-0, 6-4. At second doubles, Jack Thompson and Luke Blake won 6-1, 6-0.

Tippecanoe travels to Lehman Monday.

Other scores: Urbana 5, Piqua (0-3) 0.

• Track and Field

Impson

Invitational

CEDARVILLE — Bethel’s girls track and field team finished ninth at Saturday’s Impson Invitational in Cedarville, while the Bees boys were 11th.

Bethel’s girls were ninth with 17.5 points. The 4×800 relay team or Kaitlyn and Kylie Balkcom, Maddie Spaeth and MaKenzie Nida was third (11:30.02) and the 4×100 team of Karissa Bui, Natalie Morman, Abbey Stormer and Kenna Gray was fourth (56.84 seconds).

Bethel’s boys were 11th with 12 points. Cole Brannan was fourth in the 800 (2:11.97).

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.