Track Roundup

Editor’s Note: This story will appear in Friday’s Miami Valley Today

SIDNEY —- The Piqua boys and girls track and field teams split a dual with Sidney Wednesday.

The boys lost 73-64.

Nolan Campbell swept the 1,600, 5:02.04; and 3,200, 10:36.15; while Ethan Heidenreich won the 110 hurdles, 18.29; and 300 hurdles, 48.26.

Also winning were Mitch Fletcher, 800, 2:16.08; Josiah Medley, 200, 24.61; Jackson Huelskamp, pole vault, 12-9; the 800 relay (Cavender, Curtis, Barron, Meyer), 1:49.40; and the 3,200 relay (Campbell, Fletcher, Baker, Wiles), 9:27.78.

The girls won 89-47.

Camilla Nicholas won the 100, 13.10; and 400, 62.41; while Colleen Cox doubled in the 200, 28.36; and pole vault, 7-0.

Also winning were Lauren Mitchell, 100 hurdles, 18.89; Cassie Schrubb, 1,600, 5:59.16; Ana Adams, 800, 2:39.52; Zoe Blankenship, 3,200, 15:02.06; the 800 relay (Coy, Evans, Sloan, Cromes), 2:00.79; the 1,600 relay (Cox, Coy, McPherson, Jones), 4:41.53; and the 3,200 relay (Adams, Jones, Knorr-Sullivan, Schrubb), 11:14.86.

Magoteaux has

perfect night

MARIA STEIN —- Lindsey Magoteaux had a perfect night for the Lehman girls track and field team in tri-meet at Marion Local Tuesday.

Boys team scores were Anna 93, Marion Local 76, Lehman Catholic 3.

Girls team scores were Marion Local 74.5, Anna 66.5, Lehman Catholic 34.

Magoteaux swept the 100, 13.12; 200, 27.6 and long jump, 15-11.

Lehman’s other win came in the 400 relay where Magoteaux teamed with Lauren McFarland, Ella Monnin and Rylie McIver for a winning time of 53.06.

Buccs sweep

quad meet

COVINGTON —- The Covington boys and girls track and field teams swept a quad meet Tuesday.

Boys team scores were Covington 76, Ansonia 70, Newton 55, Riverside 38.

Bennett Welborn swept the 1,600, 4:57.7; and 3,200, 10:55.1; while Caden Presser won the high jump, 6-2; and long jump, 19-1 1-2.

Covington also picked up wins in the 800 relay, 11:34.9; 1,600 relay, 3:48.6; and 3,200 relay, 9:24.9.

Girls team scores were Covington 79, Ansonia 74, Riverside 43, Newton 20.

Morgan Kimmel swept the 100 hurdles, 18.1; and 300 hurdles, 53.2; while Lauren Christian won the shot put, 39-8 and discus, 112-0.

Also winning for Covington were Morgan Lowe, 400, 64.8; Paige Boerhinger, 800, 2:40.5; Alyssa Kimmel, long jump, 13-11; and the 1,600 relay, 4:34.8.

McQuinn gets

discus win

CELINA —- Jacob McQuinn had the lone win for Bradford boys and girls track and field teams in a tri-meet at Celina Tuesday.

McQuinn won the discus with a throw of 145-1.

Boys team scores were Decatur Bellmont 92, Celina 67, Bradford 16.

Girls team scores were Celina 90.5, Decatur Bellmont 75.5, Bradford 9.

Houston boys

win tri-meet

HOUSTON —- The Houston boys track and field team won a tri-meet Tuesday, while the girls finished second.

Boys team scores were Houston 90, Fairlawn 54 and New Knoxville 23.

Tristin Freistuhler swept the 1,600, 4:50.32 and 3,200, 11:13.17; while Brandon Pollock won the 110 hurdles, 18.77 abd 300 hurdles, 47.65.

Also winning were Ethan Knouff, 800, 2:06.11; the 800 relay, 1:44.12; and the 1,600 relay, 3:53.95.

Girls team scores were New Knoxville 81, Houston 50, Fairlawn 31.

Hollie Voisard won the 1,600, 6:16.17 and the 3,200 relay won in 11:08.47.

Tiger teams

take second

FORT LORAMIE —- The Versailles boys and girls track and field teams took second in a tri-meet at Fort Loramie Tuesday.

Boys team scores were Fort Loramie 93, Versailles 53, St. Henry 29.

Winning for Versailles were Cole Luthman, 400, 55.34; Luke Billenstein, 300 hurdles, 46.64; and the 400 relay (Hunter Trump, Wesley Bruns, Jared Thacker, Carson Arden), 50.54.

Girls team scores were Fort Loramie 76.5, Versailles 61, St. Henry 26.5.

Lucy Prakel led the Tigers, sweeping the 200, 28.26; and pole vault, 10-6.

Also winning were Kesley Francis, 100, 14.22; Madelyn Holzapfel, 1,600, 6:01.2; Liz Watren, 400, 63.48; and Haley Mangen, discus, 82-1.