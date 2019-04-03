Norman helps Newton outlast Covington in 10 innings: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

COVINGTON — Newton’s Erin Norman pitched all 10 innings, as well as driving in the game-winning run in the top of the 10th as the Indian softball team outlasted Cross County Conference rival Covington Tuesday night on the road, 5-4.

With the win, Newton improved to 4-1 and 3-0 in the CCC, one of only three teams remaining without a loss in league play. Covington fell to 2-2 overall, 2-1 in the CCC.

Marissa Deeter and Brooke Deeter both hit home runs in the game for the Indians and Kara Chaney added an RBI single, but the Buccaneers tied the score at 4-4 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to send it to extras. Norman and Covington pitcher Kenzie Long got out of jams in the eighth and ninth, but in the 10th Ashlyn Deeter singled, stole second and took third on an error and then scored on an RBI fielder’s choice by Norman to give Newton a 5-4 lead — and the win.

After traveling to Bethel Wednesday, Newton returns home Thursday to take on Miami East. Covington, meanwhile, travels to Tri-Village Thursday.

Tippecanoe 7,

Sidney 0

SIDNEY — Tippecanoe’s Kayla Runyon pitched a four-hit shutout Tuesday, helping the Red Devils complete a series sweep of Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division foe Sidney with a 7-0 victory on the road.

Runyon scattered four hits and one walk while striking out seven to get the win. And offensively, she was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Brooke Aselage was 2 for 5 with two RBIs to lead the way, with Kaela May going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Corinn Siefring going 3 for 4 with three runs scored, Kaitlyn Husic going 2 for 5 and Sidney Unger driving in one run.

Tippecanoe (6-2, 3-0 GWOC American North) hosts Tecumseh Thursday.

Miami East 17,

Miss. Valley 2

CASSTOWN — Miami East picked up its first win of the year in convincing fashion Tuesday, run-ruling Mississinawa Valley in five innings in Cross County Conference play.

Kyleigh Kirby struck out six and walked five in a complete game on the mound for the victory. Kirby was also 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and three RBIs, Cassidy Walker was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Ashley Covault was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

“It was good to get the first win with everyone able to contribute,” Miami East coach Brian Kadel said. “We’re continuing to get better.”

Miami East travels to Newton Thursday.

Greenville 10,

Troy 2

TROY — The Troy softball team was swept by perennial division champion Greenville to begin Greater Western Ohio Conference American North play Monday and Tuesday, falling 13-6 at Greenville Monday and then losing 10-2 at home Tuesday.

Troy (1-8, 0-2 GWOC American North Divsion) now kicks off a three-game road trip, beginning at Northmont Thursday.

Other scores: Piqua (3-2, 1-1 GWOC American North) 13, Butler 12. Bradford (5-1, 2-1 CCC) 11, Tri-County North 6. Tri-Village 9, Bethel 1. Elgin 10, Lehman 2.

• Baseball

Milton-Union 9,

Covington 4

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union and Covington baseball teams made up their rained-out game from Saturday on Tuesday, with the Bulldogs scoring seven first-inning runs to claim a 9-4 victory at home.

For the Bulldogs (5-1), Kayge Thwaits was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Alex Beam and McKinnah Rupp were each 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Aaran Stone and A.J. Lovin each had one RBI and Nate Thompson doubled. Five pitchers combined on the effort for Milton-Union, with reliever Beam going four innings to get the win.

Trentin Alexander took the loss on the mound for Covington (2-3-1). Hamilton was 2 for 4 at the plate, while Cooper Jay, Gavin McReynolds and Tom Kuether each had an RBI.

After hosting Carlisle Wednesday, Milton-Union travels to Carlisle Friday. Covington, meanwhile, travels to Tri-Village Thursday.

Tippecanoe 12,

Sidney 1

SIDNEY — Tippecanoe’s pitching staff continued to dominate Sidney’s hitters on Tuesday to finish a two-game Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division series, while the Red Devil bats also came alive to finish the sweep with a 12-1 victory.

Matt Salmon pitched the first six innings Tuesday, striking out 11 and giving up only three hits and one unearned run. Ian Yunker struck out the side in the seventh to finish things off, giving the Devils 14 strikeouts on the day after Kenten Egbert struck out 16 Yellow Jackets.

“We had 30 strikeouts in two days. That’s pretty impressive,” Tippecanoe coach Bruce Cahill said. “Matt pitched another good game. And we hit the ball better today than we did on Monday.”

Nick Shirley was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Joey Dietz and Cade Beam were each 2 for 3, Jack Cleckner was 2 for 4 and Egbert doubled as Tippecanoe outhit Sidney 10-3 on the day and cashed in on four errors by the Jackets.

Tippecanoe (4-3, 2-0 GWOC American North) hosts Xenia Thursday.

Miami East 6,

Miss. Valley 4

CASSTOWN — Miami East put together a three-run fifth inning to take control for good Tuesday against Mississinawa Valley, picking up a 6-4 Cross County Conference victory at home.

Garrett LeMaster was 3 for 3 with three RBIs to lead the way offensively for the Vikings (3-2, 3-0 CCC), Andy Wargo and Jonah Wolf were both 2 for 3, with Wargo adding one RBI, and Tyler Kirby also drove in a run. Kirby also got the win on the mound, giving up four runs — two earned — on six hits and three walks while striking out nine in 6 2-3 innings of work, with Alex Hayes getting the final out with the potential go-ahead runs on base to earn a save.

After traveling to Lehman Wednesday, Miami East travels to Newton Thursday.

Other scores: Troy Christian (2-0, 2-0 MBC) 30, Yellow Springs 0. Tri-Village 4, Bethel (0-5, 0-3 CCC) 1. Butler 12, Piqua (1-2, 0-1 GWOC American North) 9. Tri-County North 12, Bradford (0-5, 0-3 CCC) 0.

• Tennis

Tippecanoe 5,

Fairborn 0

FAIRBORN — The Tippecanoe tennis team won its second straight Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover match Tuesday, defeating Fairborn 5-0 on the road.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg defeated Nghi Nghugen 6-1, 6-0. At second singles, Christopher Nichols defeated Caleb Smith 6-1, 6-1. At third singles, Blake Moran defeated Janiel Buita 6-1, 6-2.

At first doubles, Levi Berning and David Shininger won 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Jack Thompson and Luke Blake won 6-3, 6-1.

After hosting Fairmont Wednesday, Tippecanoe (2-1, 2-0 GWOC American North) hosts Stebbins Thursday.

Other scores: Xenia 5, Piqua (0-1, 0-1 GWOC American North) 0.

