Edison State baseball splits four games

STEUBENVILLE —- The Edison State baseball team will host Sinclair Community College for a doubleheader on Saturday and Sunday, with games set for 1 and 3 p.m. both days.

Edison, 9-11, split four games with Eastern Gateway Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, they lost the first game 3-1 and won the second game 11-6.

In the opener Mason Mochabee and Travis Smith had the only hits for the Chargers.

James Ganion pitched a five-hitter, striking out four and walking four.

In the second game, Henry Barwick IV had the big hit, a grand slam.

Travis Smith had two doubles and three RBIs and Dillon King was 2-for-4.

Dylan Arnold had a double and Ben Thomas Edward Alexander drove in a runs.

Wyatt Meyer and Richard Nixon combined on the pitching effort. They threw an eight-hitter, while striking out two and walking six.

On Tuesday, ESCC lost the opener 9-5 and won the nightcap 2-1.

In the opener, Chase Schoeff was 3-for-3 with one RBI.

Alexander had two RBIs and Jacob Clements had one RBI.

Kolby Wooten, Cooper Denney and Tyler Defibaugh combined on a 10-hitter, striking out six and walking seven.

In the nightcap, Layne Riley threw a seven-hit masterpiece, striking out nine.

Clements was 3-for-3 with a triple and Mochabee and Cory Cotrell both had one RBI.

Travis Smith Henry Barwick IV