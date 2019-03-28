Piqua softball improves to 2-1 with 13-9 win over Urbana

By Rob Kiser

PIQUA —- It wasn’t perfect.

But, with a team starting three freshman and having a sophomore playing a different position —- it will be a growing process.

And in the end, Piqua softball held on for a 13-9 win over Urbana to move them to 2-1 on the season.

“I know we have three seniors back and a couple juniors that were big contributors a year ago,” Piqua coach Greg Campbell said. “But, we also have quite a few freshman and a sophomore. So, we are pretty young. It might have (gotten closer than Piqua wanted), but we were able to get a much needed win.”

And there were a lot of positives for Piqua, particularly in the early going.

First, Piqua got out of a jam in the first.

Urbana’s first three runners reached.

Jennifer Zabrowski had an infield single, Makenna Radford reached on an error and Emily Skelley singled in Zabrowski —- but Mariah Blankenship was able to get out of it without any further damage.

“Mariah (Blankenship) did a good job with her location,” Campbell said.

And it didn’t take Piqua freshman Reagan Toopes long for her first high school home run.

She led off the home first with a shot over the leftfield fence and Hannah Anderson followed with a double and scored on Kenzi Anderson’s single to make it 2-1.

“That was exciting (Reagan Toopes home run),” Campbell said. “She almost did it in a scrimmage and I knew it was just a matter of time before she would (homer). She really hit that ball and it was great to see.”

Piqua then appeared to break the game open with an eight-run third to make it 10-1.

Kenzi Anderson and Chaia Sowers had RBI singles in the rally, while Paige Hinkle drew a bases-loaded walk to score a run and Kylie Trissell had a fielder’s choice to bring in a run.

But, Urbana countered with two runs in the fourth, four in the fifth and two in the sixth to make things interesting.

Piqua did enough to stay in front though.

In the fourth, Hinkle doubled and came around to score on Kenzi Anderson’s ground out and in the fifth, Sowers singled and scored when Toopes reach on an error and Toopes crossed the plate on Hannah Anderson’s sacrifice fly to the deepest part of centerfield.

Blankenship set Urbana down in order to finish off the win.

She struck out eight and walked five, while scattering 12 hits.

Skelley and Marah Donahue combined on a 10-hitter for Urbana, striking out three, walking three and hitting one batter.

“We made some mistakes (on defense) and Urbana did a good job hitting the ball and capitalizing,” Campbell said. “But, we were able to get a much needed win.”

And take a 2-1 record to Trotwood-Madison Friday, weather permitting.