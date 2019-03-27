Piqua softball 1-1 after loss to Arcanum

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

Editor’s Note: This story will appear in Friday’s Miami Valley Today.

ARCANUM —- After an 8-1 win over Lehman Catholic Tuesday, the Piqua softball team knew the challenge would be stronger against Arcanum Wednesday.

And the Trojans were exactly that, recording an 8-3 win over Piqua.

“I really couldn’t find much information on them (Arcanum),” Piqua coach Greg Campbell said. “But, as I talked to a few people, everything I heard was they are a really solid team and they were.”

Still Piqua was right in the game in the sixth inning, trailing 5-3 with a runner on third and two out when Arcanum first basebaseman Camille Pohl turned in the web gem of the game to that point.

Piqua’s Paige Hinkle hit a shot ticketed for right field and Pohl made a diving catch to end the inning when it looked like it would be 5-4 with the tying run in scoring position.

In the seventh, Arcanum second baseman Sydney Artz layed out to catch a blooper by Kathy Young to keep the Indians off the base paths.

“They are really solid on defense,” Campbell said about Arcanum.

Arcanum had scored in each of its first three at bats to open a 5-1 lead.

In the first Peyton Garbig doubled and Gracie Garno singled.

Kaylee Wilcox had a RBI single and Macy Hartman hit a fielder’s choice to make it 2-0.

In the second, they added two more on a wild pitch and a double steal attempt, with Piqua cutting the runner down at third to end the inning.

Hannah Anderson and Mariah Blankenship singled in the third for Piqua.

After Hinkle reached on a fielder’s choice, Anderson scored when Hinkle went to second on a double steal.

Arcanum answered in the home third when Wilcox doubled and scored on Pohl’s singled to make it 5-1.

Piqua loaded the bases in the fifth with two outs, before Garbig relieved starter Macy Skelton to get a strikeout to end the rally.

After Piqua got within 5-3, in the sixth, Arcanum came back with three runs to go up 8-3.

Garbig had a RBI double and Garno and Pohl had RBI singles in a five-hit rally to put it out of reach.

“I thought Mariah (Blankenship) did a good job on the mound and so did Kylie (Trissell) behind the plate,” Campbell said. “There had to be at least four or five bloop hits that produced runs. It is tough when you are facing a team that can hit one through nine.”

Skelton and Garbig combined on a six-hitter, striking out three walking four and hitting two batters.

Piqua was schedule to host Urbana Thursday and Trotwood-Madison Friday.

“We are hoping to cruise through this week at 3-1 and get some warmer weather,” Campbell said.

After falling to a strong Arcanum team Wednesday.

