Tennis, Track Roundup

WAPAKONETA — The Lehman Catholic boys tennis team lost 3-2 to Wapakoneta Tuesday.

“We lost a close match tonight,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Sam (Gilardi_ battled hard again tonight but came up just short in another long match. First doubles won another close long match and second doubles played really well to get another win. Wapak is a solid team that should compete for the league title in the WBL.”

In singles, Danny Lins lost 6-0, 6-2; Sam Gilardi lost 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; and MaxSchmising lost 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Elias Bezy and Elijah Jock won 6-7 (7-5), 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) and Sean Toner and Cole Kramer won 6-3, 6-1.

Alex Vanderhorst and Seth Peoples won a jv doubles match 8-6.

TRACK

Cavs, Raiders

at Joe Ward

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic and Russia boys and girls track and field coaches competed in the Joe Ward Invitational Saturday.

In the boys competition, Russia finished fourth and Lehman was 10th.

Michael York won the shot put, 42-9; and finished fourth in the discus, 101-7 to lead Russia.

Jason Siefring won the 110 hurdles, 16.81; while the 800 relay finished second, 1:43.13; the 3,200 relay finished third, 9:38.0; and the 1,600 relay finished fourth, 3:49.68.

Brendan O’Leary led Lehman Catholic boys, winning the 300 hurdles, 43.84; taking third in the 110 hurdles, 17.44; and finishing fourth in the 200, 24.46.

In the girls competition, Lehman finished fifth and Russia was seventh.

Lindsey Magoteaux swept the 100, 17.77; and long jump, 15-9; while teaming with Lauren McFarland, Rylie McIver and Samantha Monnin to win the 400 relay, 53.5; and finish second in the 800 relay, 1:55.45.

Lehman swept the hurdles with McFarland winning the 100 hurdles, 17.77; and McIver taking first in the 300 hurdles, 50.93.

The 3,200 relay finished third, 11:49.66.

Finishing second for Russia were Ella Hoehne, 800, 2:37.46; Sophie Francis, high jump, 5-10; and Sarah Pinchot, pole vault, 9-6.

Taking third were Becca Seger, 1,600, 3:52.2; and Kenzie Voisard, pole vault, 7-6.

Finishing fourth were Claire Meyer, 1,600, 5:59.51; and Anna Fiessingers, 800, 2:47.14.

Bucc teams

compete at MU

WEST MILTON — The Covington boys finished third in a six-team meet at Milton-Union, while Covington girls took second.

Winning for the boys were Bennett Welborn, 1,600, 5:01.0; Gray Harshbarger, 400, 54.3; Cade Schmelzer, 300 hurdles, 45.1; Tyler Fraley, high jump, 5-10; the 400 relay, 47.4; and the 1,600 relay, 3:47.8.

Lauren Christian led the Lady Buccs, sweeping the shot put, 37-9 1-2; and discus, 112-7.

Also winning were Paige Boehringer, 800, 2:35.8; Morgan Lowe, 200, 27.1; Lillian Hamilton, high jump, 5-0; and the 1,600 relay, 4:36.9.

Lady Tigers

win meet

VERSAILLES — The Versailles boys track and field team finished second in a tri-meet, while the girls won.

Boys team scores were Ben Logan 78.5, Versailles 55.5, Brookville 49.

Winning for Versailles were Brooks Blakeley, 1,600, 4:49.91; Ryan Subler, 400, 56.83; Cole Luthman, pole vault, 9-6; and the 3,200 relay, 8:55.63.

Girls team scores were Versailles 86, Ben Logan 56, Brookville 38.

Lucy Prakel swept the 100, 13.38; and pole vault, 10-0.

Also winning were Liz Watren, 400, 66.1; Maria Mangen, 800, 2:45.09; Ava Moran, 200, 27.35; Kate Griesdorn, long jump, 14-4; and the 400 relay, 55.23.

Cat boys

take third

ANNA — The Houston boys and girls track and field teams competed in a four-team meet at Anna.

Boys team scores were Fort Loramie 86, Anna 85.5, Houston 45, Coldwater 39.5.

Winning for Houston were Wesley Jester, high jump, 5-8; and the 3,200 relay, 3:46.96.

Girls team scores were Coldwater 92, Fort Loramie 69, Anna 62, Houston 37.

Winning for Houston were Hollie Voisard, 1,600, 6:01.64; and Shelby Ayers, discus, 111-4.