Posted on by

Hicks’ walk-off homer gives Edison State softball split with Henry Ford

,

Rob Kiser|Call Photo Edison State hitter Rayna Brownlee squares the bat up on the ball against Henry Ford Sunday.

Rob Kiser|Call Photo Edison State hitter Rayna Brownlee squares the bat up on the ball against Henry Ford Sunday.


Edison State’s Hannah Oaks slides across the plate with a run Sunday as Henry Ford catcher Jaclyn Clark tries to grab the ball.


Rob Kiser|Call Photo Edison State pitcher Lexi Romine fires a strike against Henry Ford Sunday at Piqua High School.


Staff Reports

The Edison State Community College baseball and softball teams have been busy.

BASEBALL

The Chargers played six games recently

Earlier last week, they split a doubleheader to Owens Community College.

ESCC won the first game 10-8.

Edward Alexander was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Jacob Clements was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Layne Riley was 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI and Travis Smith had a double and one RBI.

Tyler Defibaugh, Ben Thomas and Reese Rogers combined on a 10-hitter, walking five.

Edison State lost the second game 4-3.

Leamsi Bermudez had two hits and Mason Mochabee had a double.

Cooper Denney and Dylan Welch combined on a four-hitter, striking out eight and walking seven.

Over the weekend Edison split four games with Mercyhurst North East

On Saturday, the Chargers won 13-3 and lost 2-0.

On Sunday, ESCC lost 4-2 and won 5-2.

Stats from those games will be added when they become available.

SOFTBALL

The Charger softball team had a challenging weekend, but finished it off with a “bang”, literally.

Playing a doubleheader with Henry Ford, Edison bounced back from an 8-6 loss the first game with a 12-3 win in the second game. After Tori Smith put down a perfect suicide squeeze, Adrianna Hicks blasted a three-run walk-off homer to end it.

“We had a big walk-off homer,” Edison State coach Dan Cain said. “Adrianna Hicks and Mackenzie Smith both homered today and both those kids are from Graham. We executed a suicide squeeze in the last inning as well.”

Hicks was 2-for-4, also had a triple and had four RBIs, while Maddie White was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Tori Smith had two RBIs with a double and Lexi Romine was 3-for-4.

Wendy Hawk was 2-for-2, Mackenzie Smith was 2-for-3 and Rayna Brownlee had a double.

Smith combined with Hallie Snyder on a seven-hitter, striking out two and walking one.

In the opening game, Edison fell behind 7-1 and couldn’t quite rally back.

In the home seventh, Romine — who was the pitcher — had a double to score Hannah Oaks to make it 8-6, with the tying runs on second and third.

But, Henry Ford got the final out to hold on.

Hawk was 2-for-3 with a double, Romine was 2-for-4 and Mackenzie Smith homered.

Tori Smith added two doubles.

On Saturday, Edison lost two games with Mercyhurst North East.

The Chargers lost the first game 2-0.

Hawk had a double for the Chargers.

Romine and Snyder combined on a five-hitter, striking out four and walking three.

Snyder pitched a perfect seventh inning, striking out all three batters she faced.

The Chargers lost the second 15-12.

Lexie Long was 4-for-5 with two doubles, while Romine was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Hawk was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.

Tori Smith was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Mackenzie Smith was 2-for-5 with a double.

Hicks was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.

“We are doing a lot of good things at the plate and our pitchers threw well today,” Cain said. “We are actually outhitting our opponents. But, we just keep having a lot of dinks fall in on us. And we are still hurting ourselves on defense. We will give up a home run after two errors. So, instead of a solo homer, it is a three-run homer. We are continuing to work to get better and I feel good about this team.”

The Chargers are now 6-6 on the season.

Rob Kiser|Call Photo Edison State hitter Rayna Brownlee squares the bat up on the ball against Henry Ford Sunday.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/03/web1_rayna.jpgRob Kiser|Call Photo Edison State hitter Rayna Brownlee squares the bat up on the ball against Henry Ford Sunday.

Edison State’s Hannah Oaks slides across the plate with a run Sunday as Henry Ford catcher Jaclyn Clark tries to grab the ball.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/03/web1_wendy.jpgEdison State’s Hannah Oaks slides across the plate with a run Sunday as Henry Ford catcher Jaclyn Clark tries to grab the ball.

Rob Kiser|Call Photo Edison State pitcher Lexi Romine fires a strike against Henry Ford Sunday at Piqua High School.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/03/web1_lexi.jpgRob Kiser|Call Photo Edison State pitcher Lexi Romine fires a strike against Henry Ford Sunday at Piqua High School.