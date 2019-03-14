PHS senior Caden Clark to play football for Bluffton University

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

Piqua High School senior Caden Clark has known for a long time he wanted to play college football.

And that dream became a reality Wednesday in the Piqua High School commons when the son of Chris Clark and Brandy Lawson signed a letter of intent to play football for Bluffton University.

“I have known for a long time I wanted to play college football,” the 6-foot-3, 304 -pound offensive tackle, said.

And he said Bluffton was an easy choice.

“The coaches all made me feel like they really cared about me as a person and my education, as well as a football player,” Clark said.

Clark was part of an offensive line his junior season that allowed Austin Davis to complete 126 of 200 passes for 1,821 yards and 25 touchdowns, with just three interceptions for a quarterback ratting of 177.

The Indians also ran the ball 279 times for 1,314 yards.

Clark followed that up by being a force on the line this past season as Mick Karn completed 60 of 101 passes for 805 yards and a QB rating of 130.3, while the Indians ran the ball 398 times for 2,165 yards.

“Caden (Clark) battled injuries his junior season,” Piqua football coach Bill Nees said. “He had a big season for us this year. He was All-Conference (GWOC American) and played at an all-conference level.”

And Nees said Bluffton is a great fit for Clark.

“His best football is in front of him,” he said. “And Bluffton is an up-and-coming college football program. It is always good when you see your players get opportunities (to play at the next level).”

Clark is excited about the opportunity.

“I am looking forward to it,” he said. “Coach Nees runs a college-type program here at Piqua. So, you are prepared for playing at the college level. There is a chance I can get playing time next year. But, nothing is given to you. I am going to have to work hard.”

And Clark also understands the big picture.

“I am probably going to major in criminal justice,” he said. “It is not just a great opportunity for me in football, but also for the education I am going to get.”

And allows him to realize a long-time dream.

Rob Kiser|Call Photo Piqua High School senior Caden Clark signed his letter of intent to play football for Bluffton University Wednesday as his parents look on. From left to right are Chad and Brandy Lawson, Clark and Chris Clark. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/03/web1_caden-clark-1.jpg Rob Kiser|Call Photo Piqua High School senior Caden Clark signed his letter of intent to play football for Bluffton University Wednesday as his parents look on. From left to right are Chad and Brandy Lawson, Clark and Chris Clark.