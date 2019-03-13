Edison State softball drops two games; Lehman seeks volleyball coach

Staff Reports

The Edison State softball team opened the season with two losses to Walters State Community College.

Edison lost the first game 13-0 and the second game 9-1.

In the. opener, Mackenzie Smith had a double and Hallie Snyder and Kacie Tackett singled.

In the second game, Lexi Romine was 2-for-2 and Rayna Brownlee had a RBI single.

Hallie Snyder and Maddie White both had singles.

Lehman seeks

volleyball coach

Lehman Catholic High School is accepting applications for the position of head volleyball coach.

Previous experience is preferred. I

nterested candidates should send a letter of interest and resume to Richard Roll at r.roll@lehmancatholic.com.