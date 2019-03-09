Edison State baseball drops early games

Staff Reports

The Edison State Community College baseball team is off to an 0-4 start after dropping doubleheaders to Sinclair and WSU-Lake Branch.

The Chargers lost to Sinclair 6-1 and 10-0 in five innings.

In the opening game, Layne Riley had a double for Edison’s only hit.

James Ganiur and Cooper Denney combined on a two-hitter, striking out two.

In the second game, Mason Mocahbee had Edison’s only hit.

Riley pitched an eight-hitter, striking out one and walking.

Edison lost close games to WSU-Lake 5-3 and 3-2.

In the opening game, Cory Cotrell had a single and two RBIs.

Kolby Wooten and David Ernst combined on a six-hitter, striking out four and walking seven.

In the second game, Edison took an early 2-0 lead.

Travis Smith was 2-for-4 for the Chargers at the plate.

Wyatt Meyer and Reese Rogers combined on a five-hitter, striking out three and walking three.