Edison State baseball drops early games

Staff Reports
The Edison State Community College baseball team is off to an 0-4 start after dropping doubleheaders to Sinclair and WSU-Lake Branch.
The Chargers lost to Sinclair 6-1 and 10-0 in five innings.
In the opening game, Layne Riley had a double for Edison’s only hit.
James Ganiur and Cooper Denney combined on a two-hitter, striking out two.
In the second game, Mason Mocahbee had Edison’s only hit.
Riley pitched an eight-hitter, striking out one and walking.
Edison lost close games to WSU-Lake 5-3 and 3-2.
In the opening game, Cory Cotrell had a single and two RBIs.
Kolby Wooten and David Ernst combined on a six-hitter, striking out four and walking seven.
In the second game, Edison took an early 2-0 lead.
Travis Smith was 2-for-4 for the Chargers at the plate.
Wyatt Meyer and Reese Rogers combined on a five-hitter, striking out three and walking three.