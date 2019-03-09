Edison State hoop players honored; Chargers drop tourney game

Staff Reports

The Edison State men’s and women’s basketball teams had a number of players honored on the All-OCCAC and All-District XII teams

For the men, Lacey Watson was named first team All-OCCAC, named to the all-freshman team and all-defensive team and was named All-District XII.

Lamine Komara was named honorable mention All-OCCAC.

Edison had four women’s players receive homors

Sarah Pothast was named Freshamn of the Year, while being named to the all-freshman team, first team All-OCCAC and being named first team All-District XII.

Clair Schmitmeyr was named first team All-OCCAC and first team All-District XII.

Kennedie Reese was named honorable mention All-OCCAC and named to the all-defensive team, while Kailani Broyles was named honorable mention All-OCCAC.

Men drop

tourney game

The Edison State men were upset by Lakeland 84-73 in the semifinals of the District XII tournament.

The game was tied at 33 at halftime.

Edison finished the season with a 25-6 record, while Lakeland improved to 24-6.

Lacey Watson had 24 points, 19 rebounds and three assists for the Chargers.

Dakota Prichard added 22 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Lamine Komara had eight rebounds and two blocked shots and Jaedyn Carter had four assists.

Christian Austin-Pitts led Lakeland with 23 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

Isaiah Washington had 19 points and nine rebounds, while John Dawson had 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Jonny Bowers scored 12 points, Rob Brown had five rebounds and Cory Brown had three rebounds and three steals.

Edison was 28 of 75 from the floor for 37 percent, including 10 of 28 from 3-point range for 36 percent. The Chargers were seven of 10 from the line for 70 percent.

Lakeland was 27 of 65 from the floor for 42 percent, including five of 19 from 3-point range for 26 percent. The Lakers and 25 of 31 free throws for 81 percent.

Lakeland won the the battle of the boards 49-42 and had 17 turnovers to the Chargers’ 16.

Edison women

lose to Lakeland

The Edison State women were also upset by Lakeland in the semifinals of the District XII tournament by a 71-66 score.

Edison led 15-11 after one quarter.

Lakeland took a 34-29 halftime lead, before Edison went in front 51-47 after three quarters.

But, the Lakers had a 24-15 advantage in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.

Edison closed the season at 25-6, while Lakeland improved to 21-9.

Lauryn Gray had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead the Chargers.

Kailani Broyles added 17 points and six rebounds, while Clair Schmitmeyer had 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Sarah Pothast had eight points, 11 rebounds and four assists, while Elysabette Andrews grabbed seven rebounds off the bench and Brogan McIver added seven points.

Destiny Khay had 18 points and four assists for Lakeland, while Ziona Williams had 14 points, three assists and five steals.

Delesha Jackson had 14 points and three assists and Selah Richardson added 12 points and six rebounds.

Alicia Sephus grabbed six rebounds and Julie Hadju scored seven points.

Edison was 21 of 54 from the floor for 39 percent, including five of nine from 3-point range for 56 percent. The Chargers made 19 of 27 free throws for 70 percent.

Lakeland was 27 of 65 from the floor for 42 percent, including nine of 28 from long range for 32 percent. The Lakers made eight of 17 free throws for 47 percent.

Edison dominated the boards 47-23, but had 18 turnovers to Lakleland’s 11.