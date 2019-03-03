Edison State teams get 25th wins with sweep of Cuyahoga

Staff Reports

The Edison State men’s and women’s college basketball teams closed the regular season with a sweep of Cuyahoga Community College.

MEN

The Edison State men tied for second in the OCCAC after a 75-67 win over OCCAC champions Cuyahoga.

Edison jumped out to a 44-26 halftime lead and held on for the win.

Edison finished 12-4 in the OCCAC and is 25-5 overall. Cuyahoga won the OCCAC with a 14-2 record and is 24-6 overall.

Lamine Komara scored 17 points on eight of 11 shooting from the floor to lead the Chargers.

Roman Morgan had 14 points and eight rebounds, while Lacey Watson had 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Dakota Prichard added 14 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

James Richardson Jr. scored nine points and Jaedyn Carter added seven.

James Anderson Jr. had 19 points and five rebounds for Cuyahoga, while DeaJohn Bey had 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Kenny Coleman had 11 points and dished out seven assists, while James Graham had nine points and six rebounds.

John Draper had six rebounds and Dyshawn Jackson dished out five assists.

Edison was 28 of 67 from the floor for 42 percent, including 10 of 29 from long range for 35 percent. The Chargers made nine of 16 free throws for 56 percent.

Cuyahoga was 30 of 63 from the floor for 48 percent, including three of nine from 3-point range for 33 percent. The Challengers made four of seven free throws for 57 percent.

The Chargers won the battle of the boards 41-34 and had six turnovers to Cuyahoga’s 11.

WOMEN

The Edison State women set a school record with their 25th win, a 71-60 victory over Cuyahoga.

The Chargers led 15-8, 38-23 and 56-46 at the quarter breaks.

ESCC tied for third in the OCCAC with a 12-4 mark and is 25-5 overall.

Cuyahoga is 10-17 overall and 4-10 in the OCCAC.

Kailani Broyles had 22 points, four assists and three steals for the Chargers.

Clair Schmitmeyer had 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists; while Lauryn Gray had 18 points and seven rebounds.

Elysabette Andrews had seven points and seven rebounds, Sarah Pothast grabbed six rebounds and Kayla Tullis had four steals.

Destiny Mongo had 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals for Cuyahoga; while Ashely Speight had 18 points and eight rebounds.

Hattie Murphy had 16 points, five rebounds and three steals and Traci Wright had seven rebounds and four steals.

Edison was 27 of 61 from the floor for 44 percent, including three of seven from long range for 43 percent. The Chargers made 14 of 18 free throws for 78 percent.

Cuyahoga was 27 of 55 from the floor for 40 percent, including three of 10 on 3-pointers for 30 percent. The Challengers made 13 of 22 free throws for 59 percent.

ESCC won the battle of the boards 40-33 and had 20 turnovers to Cuyahoga’s 22.