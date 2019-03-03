Piqua wrestlers have season end; Versailles bowlers, gymnasts compete at state

Staff Reports

FAIRFIELD —- Piqua wrestlers David Stumpff (113) and Lance Reaves-Hicks (285) had their seasons end at the Fairmont D-I district tournament.

Stumpff was pinned by Andrew Newkirk of Fairfield in 2:29, while Reaves-Hicks lost to Seth Frantz of Northmont.

STATE BOWLING

BOYS

The Versailles boys bowling team finished 14th in the Division II state bowling tournament.

Versailles rolled games of 864, 878 and 975 for a 2,717 total. The Tigers added baker games of 180, 190, 166 for a 3,253 total.

Landon Henry finished 22nd and led Versailles.

He had games of 189, 192 and 255 for a 636 series.

Tyler Gehret rolled games of 176, 184 and 231 for a 591 series, while Jay Mumaw had games of 172, 207 and 176 for a 555 series.

Justin Heitkamp rolled games of 156, 169 and 174 for a 499 series, while Derek Morris rolled a 171 game.

GIRLS

The Versailles girls bowling team lost in the quarterfinals at the D-II state tournament Friday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

In the team competions, Versailles rolled games of 901, 798 and 842 for a 2,541 total and were in fifth place heading into the. baker games.

Versailles rolled bakser games of 193, 194 and 168 for a 555 total in baker games and and overall total of 3,096 to get the fourth seed heading into match play.

The Tigers would bowl Greenon, the fifth seed in the quarterfinal round.

Versailles lost a heartbreaker 182-181 in the opening game of the best of five.

The Tigers lost the second game 204-163, before rebounding with a 219-186 win in game three to stay alive.

But, Greenon won the fourth game 187-175 to advance to the semifinals.

Morgan Heitkamp led the Tigers in individual competition, rolling games of 200, 151 and 204 for a 555 series.

She finished 12th overall to earn honorable mention All-Ohio honors.

Lindsay Cheadle finished 17th overall with games of 197, 163 and 180 for a 540 series, while Morgan Barlage and Kalysta Thobe both rolled 508 series’.

Barlage had games of 165, 181 and 162, while Thobe had games of 172, 178 and 158.

Haddi Treon had a 167 game.

STATE GYMNASTICS

HILLIARD —- The Versailles gymnastics team finished 10th at the state tournament in the team competition with a score of 135.3

The Tigers finished sixth on the balance beam, 36.675; 10th on the vault, 33.95; and uneven bars, 32.75; and 12th in floor exercise, 33.925.

In individual competition, Jadyn Barga was fifth on the uneven bars, 9.2; tied for eighth on the balance beam, 9.25; was ninth in vault, 9.20; and 20th in floor exercise, 9.075.

Ellie Barga tied for 23rd on the uneven bars, 8.60; and tied for 27th in floor exercise, 8.90.

Maddie Ahrens tied for 23rd on the balance beam, 8.825; and 30th in floor exercise, 8.875.

In the all-around competition, Jadyn Barga was tied for sixth, 36.725; Ellie Barga was 24th, 35.125; and Ahrens was 30th, 34.85.