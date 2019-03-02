Miami East wrestling advances four to D-III district semifinals

By Ben Robinson

GoBuccs.com

TROY —- Miami East is currently fifth in the team standings after the first day of the district wrestling meet in Troy. Four Viking wrestlers advanced to Saturday’s championship semifinal round, while three others remain alive in the consolation rounds.

Sophomore 106-pounder Olivia Shore was impressive on the opening day of the tournament as she defeated Jesse Stroud of Mechanicsburg 2-1 and then upended Jarrett Hornish 7-4 in the quarterfinals. Shore will face Caleb Schroder of Troy Christian in Saturday’s semifinal round.

Olivia’s brother, freshman Max Shore racked up bonus points in his first two matches at district as he defeated David Gelman of Seven Hills 18-3 and then rolled over Trey Allen of Mechanicsburg 19-3. He faces Troy Kennedy of Troy Christian in the semifinals at 113 pounds.

At 182 pounds Jarret Winner advanced to the semifinals with a 44 second pin of Desmond Brown of Coldwater and a 4-0 win over Jesse Bisner of National Trail. He will face Deandre Nassar of Bluffton in his next bout Saturday.

Also advancing in the championship bracket for the Vikings was senior 220-pounder Brenden Dalton. He opened up the tournament with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Jake Their of Mechanicsburg and then captured a 12-7 win over Drew Waite of Coldwater in the quarterfinals. He will face Nick Baker of Troy Christian in Saturday’s semifinals.

David Davis, a freshman 120-pounder, remained alive in the consolation bracket after capturing a 53 second pin of Camron Howell of West Union. Davis opened the tournament with a 17-2 defeat to Hunter Long of Wayne Trace. He will face Cameron Haney of Arcanum in Saturday’s opening session.

At 126 pounds Garrett Kowalak dropped his opening match to Jacob Edwards of River Valley, 7-4, but rebounded with a 33 second pin of Jeremy Sturgeon of Bluffton. Kowalak will face Kobe Boggs to Coldwater on Saturday.

Matthew Welker came up short in his opening match at districts with a 13-7 defeat to Craig Montgomery of Troy Christian, but rebounded with a 7-1 win over Reece Thomas of Coldwater. He will face Tyler Gigandet of Versailles in the consolation bracket Saturday.

Freshman Eli Strubler saw his season end with a pair of defeats at 138 pounds and freshman Ethan Otte dropped both of his matches at 152 pounds. Sophomore Coleman Demmitt also saw his season end at districts after dropping his first two matches at 160 pounds.

Wrestling resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday.