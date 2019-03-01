Whiteman named District Player of Year

By Josh Brown

MIAMI COUNTY — After a record-setting season, the awards have already begun to pour in for Covington’s Sammi Whiteman.

The Buccaneer senior was named the All-Southwest District Division IV girls Player of the Year when the all-district teams were announced on Friday, heading up a large class of local athletes on the lists.

• Girls

Division I

Troy’s Tia Bass and Macie Taylor both earned All-Southwest District in Division I, as did Piqua’s Tylah Yeomans.

Division II

Tippecanoe’s Andy Holderman was named All-Southwest District Coach of the Year after guiding the Red Devils to a 17-5 finish in the regular season, a third straight Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division championship and a sixth straight district finals appearance.

Leading the way for the Devils on the court was sophomore Ashleigh Mader, who was named all-district second team after averaging 11.2 points per game, and junior Kendall Clodfelter, who was named all-district third team after averaging 8.3 points per game.

Division III

Miami East senior Morgan Haney, who averaged 23.3 points per game, was named to the All-Southwest District first team. Camryn Miller also earned honorable mention for the Vikings.

Milton-Union senior Kristen Dickison earned a spot on the all-district second team, averaging 20.2 points per game, while teammate Olivia Brown earned honorable mention.

Bethel sophomore Kenna Gray earned a spot on the all-district third team, averaging 11.7 points per game, while teammate Olivia Reittinger earned honorable mention.

Versailles junior Lindsey Winner earned a spot on the all-district first team, averaging 9.4 points per game. Fellow junior Caitlin McEldowney earned a spot on the second team, averaging 9.8 points per game, and Elizabeth Ording earned honorable mention.

Division IV

Covington’s Sammi Whiteman, who broke the Covington High School career scoring record this season and currently sits at No. 2 on Miami County’s all-time list, won the All-Southwest District Player of the Year award after averaging 24.8 points per game.

Bradford freshman Austy Miller was named to the all-district second team, averaging 15.2 points per game.

Troy Christian junior Sarah Earhart was named to the all-district third team, averaging 11.0 points per game.

Russia senior Laurissa Poling was named to the all-district second team, averaging 12.1 points per game. Teammate and fellow senior Jenna Cordonnier was named to the third team, averaging 12.5 points per game.

Houston’s Jessie Monnier earned all-district honorable mention.

• Boys

Division I

Troy’s Caillou Monroe earned All-Southwest District honorable mention, as did Piqua’s Qurri Tucker.

Division II

Tippecanoe’s Zach Frederick, Ben Knostman and Nolan Mader each earned all-district honorable mention.

Division III

Bethel senior Kendal James earned a spot on the all-district second team, averaging 20.2 points per game. Teammate Ethan Rimkus earned honorable mention.

Versailles junior Michael Stammen earned a spot on the all-district second team, averaging 15.4 points per game. Teammate Evan Hiestand earned honorable mention.

Division IV

Russia senior Daniel Kearns earned a spot on the all-district second team, averaging 11.4 points per game. Teammates Mason Dapore and Jordan York earned honorable mention.

Lehman’s Luke Frantz earned all-district honorable mention, as did Bradford’s Connor Jones.

Mike Ullery|Miami Valley Today file Covington’s Sammi Whiteman (11) is congratulated by Coach Jim Meyer, assistant coaches Adam Sweigart and Brandon Studebaker and her teammates after breaking the school record for career points during a D-IV sectional tournament game against Jefferson at Brookville High School last week. Whiteman was named D-IV All-Southwest District Player of the Year Friday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/03/web1_022019mju_bbg_cov_11b.jpg Mike Ullery|Miami Valley Today file Covington’s Sammi Whiteman (11) is congratulated by Coach Jim Meyer, assistant coaches Adam Sweigart and Brandon Studebaker and her teammates after breaking the school record for career points during a D-IV sectional tournament game against Jefferson at Brookville High School last week. Whiteman was named D-IV All-Southwest District Player of the Year Friday. Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today file Tippecanoe girls basketball coach Andy Holderman (right) and the Red Devil bench celebrate as the closing seconds wind down in the Devils’ 55-47 win over Trotwood in last week’s second round of the Division II sectional tournament at Springfield High School. On Friday, Holderman was named D-II Southwest District Coach of the Year. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/03/web1_021919jb_tipp_celebrate.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today file Tippecanoe girls basketball coach Andy Holderman (right) and the Red Devil bench celebrate as the closing seconds wind down in the Devils’ 55-47 win over Trotwood in last week’s second round of the Division II sectional tournament at Springfield High School. On Friday, Holderman was named D-II Southwest District Coach of the Year.