Edison State hoop teams split with Lakeland

KIRTLAND —- The Edison State men’s and women’s basketball teams will close the regular season at home Saturday with Cuyahoga Community College. The Chargers are coming off splitting games with Lakeland Community College.

MEN

The Edison State men lost a heartbreaker to Lakeland 80-79.

After trailing 42-29, the Chargers battled back into the game before losing by one.

Edison is now 25-4 overall and 11-4 in the OCCAC, while Lakeland is 22-6 overall and 11-4 in the OCCAC.

Lacey Watson had 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals for the Chargers, while Dakota Prichard had 14 points.

James Richardson Jr. had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Jaedyn Carter had nine points and three steals.

Sean Jones scored nine points and had three steals, while Lamine Komara and Mitchell Woods both grabbed six rebounds.

John Dawson led Lakeland with 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Rob Brown had 17 points and eight rebounds.

Jonny Bowers had 13 points, three rebounds and three blocked shots, while Isaiah Washington had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Chandler Fointno added six rebounds and seven assists.

Edison was 26 of 68 from the floor for 38 percent, including 12 of 31 from 3-point range for 39 percent. The Chargers made 15 of 23 free throws for 65 percent.

Lakeland made 32 of 67 shots from the floor for 48 percent, including five of 19 from long range for 26 percent. The Lakers made 11 of 18 free throws for 61 percent.

Lakeland won the battle of the boards 57-35, but had 15 turnovers to Edison’s 11.

WOMEN

Edison State women got a big road win, knocking off Lakeland 64-57.

Lakeland led 19-17, 33-28 and 49-44 at the quarter breaks, but the Chargers outpointed the Lakers 20-8 in the fourth quarter.

Edison improved to 24-5 and 11-4 with the win. Lakeland dropped to 20-8 overall and 12-3 in the OCCAC with the loss.

Sarah Pothast had 18 points and seven rebounds, while Kailani Broyles had 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Clair Schmitmeyer had 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists; while Lauryn Gray also scored 12 points.

Kennadie Reese added 10 rebounds, eight assists and two blocked shots.

Selah Richardson had 15 points, three assists and seven steals for Lakeland, while Alicia Sephus had 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Destiny Khay scored 12 points, while Ziona Williams had eight points, five rebounds and seven steals.

Delesha Jackson added seven points, four assists and three steals and Julie Hajdu blocked two shots.

Edison was 22 of 45 from the floor for 49 percent, including two of three from long range for 67 percent. The Chargers made 18 of 30 free throws for 60 percent.

Lakeland was 21 of 65 from the floor for 32 percent, including six of 22 from 3-point range for 27 percent. The Lakers made nine of 17 free throws for 53 percent.

The Chargers won the battle of the boards 55-32, but had 32 turnovers to the Lakers’ 16.