Condon makes podium in D-II state swimming

Skip Weaver|Aim Media Versailles’ Cole Condon swims in the 50 freestyle Friday at the Canton Natatorium.

CANTON —- Versailles senior Cole Condon placed fifth in the boys 50 free with a time of 21.77 at the Division II state swimming championships.

“It definitely was a good performance today,” said Condon, who also competed in the consolation finals for the 100 butterfly which he finished 14th overall in 52.41 seconds. “It has definitely been a dream since I was a kid to be on that state podium. Last year, I barely got out touched by a 100th of a second so this year to bring it back and take fifth is a pretty amazing journey. And then in 100 fly I dropped a little time there as well. I was pretty dead from the 50 free, but I made it through.”

The Versailles boys 200 free relay team also made the consolation finals and placed 14th in 1:31.42. Team members were sophomores Ryan Subler and Jack Detrick and seniors Stuart Baltes and Cole Condon.

