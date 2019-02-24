Piqua, Verailles, Lehman wrestlers qualify for district

Staff Reports

CENTERVILLE —- Two Piqua wrestlers advanced on to the D-I district meet from the Centerville Division I sectional.

The district meet will begin Friday at Trent Arena.

David Stumpff (113) and Lance Reaves-Hicks (285) both advanced by finishing third.

Stumpff went 1-1.

In the semifinals, he lost a 9-3 decision to Cole Yost of Springfield.

In the third-place match, he pinned Cameron Cheney of in 3:49.

Reaves-Hicks went 3-1.

He advanced to the semifinals with a pin of Nathan Detherage of Talawanda in 46 seconds.

In the semifinals, he was pinned Jacob Padilla of Wayne in 1:10.

In the go-to district match, he pinned Cole Beck of Miamisburg in 2:59 and in the third-place match, he pinned Gavin Murphy of Fairborn in 55 seconds.

Lehman D-III

SIDNEY —- The Versailles wrestling team won the Lehman Catholic D-III wrestling title, advancing 10 wrestlers to district while Lehman Catholic advanced Ethan Knapke (170) on to district.

The district tournament will begin Friday at Hobart Arena.

Cael Bey (152) and Tyler Gigandet (170) both won sectional titles for Versailles.

Bey decision Gianni Carey of Brookville 3-2 in the championship match, while Gigandet decisioned Knapke 6-3.

Jacob Poling (126) finished second for Versailles.

He lost by tech fall to Gavin Brown of Legacy Christian in the championship match.

Finishing third for Versailles were Carson Bey (132), Nick Monnier (138) and Isaac Grilliot (195).

Bey pinned Brian Blosser of Dixie in 2:00 in his third-place match; while Monnier recorded a 15-6 major decision over Coelman Hauck of Triad.

Grilliot scored an 11-2 major decision over Luke Williams of Brookville.

Finishing fourth for the Tigers were Mike Reed (106), Kobe Epperly (113), Noah Barga (145) and Derek Cavin (182).

Reed lost an 8-7 decision to Daytona Hensley of Greenon in the third-place match, while Epperly lost a 9-3 decision to Teagan Hendricks of Greeneview.

Barga lost a 10-4 decision to Kameron Cox of Greenon and Cavin was pinned in 3:58 by Chase Dyer of Brookville.

Finishing fifth and earning alternate status for Versailles were Noah Brown (120), Alex Kaiser (160), Brayden Keihl (225) and Austin Nerderman (285).

Lehman’s Evan Fogt (195) finished fifth and is an alternate.

BOWLING

Piqua girls

take 16th

DAYTON —- The Piqua girls bowling team finished 16th in the D-I sectional at Poelking Lanes.

Piqua had a 2,676 total.

Katelyn Lear rolled games of 156, 137 and 146 for a 439 series, while Katlyn Arthur had games of 130, 139 and 151 for a 420 series.

Jasmine Gilardi had games of 98 and 141, Alexa Knorr-Sullivan rolled games of 119 and 115 and Madison Bates added games of 114 and 104.

Skylar Cain had a 114 game and Victoria McBride added a 105 game.