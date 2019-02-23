Covington boys fall to Fort Loramie in Piqua D-IV action

Staff Reports

The Covington boys basketball team faced a stiff challenge Friday night, facing second-seed Fort Loramie in Piqua D-Iv sectional action.

And while the Buccs stayed close early, the Redskins would end the Buccs season with a 73-47 victory.

Fort Loramie improves to 16-7 and plays 7-14 Riverside Tuesday.

Covington closes the season at 5-18.

The Buccaneers’ defensive pressure seemed to slow Fort Loramie in the first quarter, which allowed them to stay in the game. But after senior guard Chad Yohey hit a pair of free throws to pull Covington within 12-8 with 24 seconds left in the first, things got lopsided quickly.

Fort Loramie hit four 3-pointers in the second quarter to power a 24-7 scoring advantage and take a 36-15 halftime lead. Covington didn’t pull closer than 18 points in the second half.

“That was a big quarter,” Covington coach Matt Pond said. “It was a massive second quarter, and that’s kind of been our Achilles heel all year, having trouble at spots throughout the game, going through a drought against a good team. You’ve got to be able to match that.”

The Buccaneers will lose four seniors to graduation: Yohey, forward Jack Shell, forward Gray Harshbarger and guard Tyler Fraley. Yohey, Harshbarger and Fraley started on Friday.

“I can’t take away from any of my kids’ efforts,” Pond said. “My seniors have led us emotionally all year, and you can see that by the way our kids played. We scrapped, we fought against a good-shooting team.”

Andrew Cates led Covington with 13 while Yohey scored eight and Spencer Brumbaugh added seven.

“We knew they could shoot it, and that was a tough matchup athletically for us,” Pond said. “I liked our kids’ effort and I liked the way we took care of the ball against their pressure. …(Fort Loramie is) well-coached and they played hard and played together, and that takes nothing away from our kids.”