Watson receives OCCAC honor; Edison State splits with Lakeland

Staff Reports

Edison State Community College men’s basketball player Lacey Watson has been named OCCAC D-II Player of the Week for the fourth time.

Watson was honored for the week of Feb. 11-17.

Watson and the Chargers ripped through three wins, including a pair of OCCAC triumphs to remain in the hunt for a regular season league title.

He tallied per-game averages of 28.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.0 steals. Watson buried 11-of-21 (52-percent) shots from beyond the arc and 49-percent (29-59) overall.

Watson is averaging 25.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.6 steals per game in his first season with the Chargers (23-4, 10-3 OCCAC).

Edison teams

split on road

TOLEDO — The Edison State men’s and women’s basketball teams split two road games with Owens Community College Wednesday.

Edison State will travel to Lakeland Saturday.

MEN

The Edison State men took a 51-38 halftime lead and went on to win 105-78.

The Chargers improved to 24-4 overall and 11-3 in OCCAC play, while the Xpress dropped to 4-25 overall and 1-14 in OCCAC play.

Lacey Watson had 23 points and nine rebounds for Edison, while Lamine Komara added 20 points.

Jaedyn Carter had 14 points and five assists, while James Richardson added 12 points and four assists.

Mitchell Woods scored 13 points.

Aamir Solomon led Owens with 18 points.

Shariff Saleem had 16 points and 17 rebounds, while DiMarius Hill scored 13 points.

Ka’von Gainer had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists and Jordan Grayson added 10 points.

Edison was 37 of 71 from the floor for 52 percent, including 13 of 32 from 3-point range for 41 percent. The Chargers made 18 of 27 free throws for 67 percent.

Owens was 31 of 68 from the floor for 46 percent, including seven of 20 from long range for 35 percent. The Xpress converted nine of 15 free throws for 60 percent.

Both teams had 38 rebounds and the Chargers had just three turnovers to the Xpress’ 16.

WOMEN

The. Edison State women got behind early and never recovered in a 78-53 loss.

Owens led 22-16, 46-31 and 63-47 at the quarter breaks.

The Chargers dropped to 23-5 overall and 10-4 in OCCAC play, while the Xpress improved to 20-8 overall and 13-2 in OCCAC play.

Sarah Pothast had 18 points and seven rebounds for ESCC, while Clair Schmitmeyer added 10 points, six rebounds. and four assists.

Kailani Broyles scored 11 points, Lauryn Gray pulled down five rebounds and Kennadie Reese dished out five assists.

Moreina Moore led Owens with 27 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Shyah Wheeler had 23 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots; while Taylor Works had 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Whitney Thames added 10 points and 15 rebounds, while Liliana Velasquez grabbed five rebounds.

Edison was just 21 of 62 from the. floor for 34 percent, including three of 15 from long range for 20 percent. The Chargers made eight of 12 free throws for 75 percent.

Owens was 27 of 68 from the floor for 40 percent, including four of 16 from long range for 25 percent. The Xpress were deadly at the line, converting 20 of 22 free throws for 91 percent.

Owens won the battle of the boards 49-31 and had 11 turnovers to Edison’s 17.