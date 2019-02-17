Versailles, Russia bowlers advance to district

Staff Reports

The Versailles and Russia bowling teams competed in the D-II sectionals at Poelking Lanes last week.

BOYS

The Versailles boys bowling team advanced to Wednesday’s district meet at Beaver-VU bowl by finishing second, while Russia’s Kaleb Sowards advanced as an individual.

Versailles had a 3,888 total.

Jay Mumaw led Versailles with a 623 series on games of 184, 259 and 180, while Landon Henry had games of 203, 182 and 212 for a 597 series.

Matthew Francis rolled games of 184, 168 and 150 for a 498 series and Derek Morris had games of 153, 164 and 160 for a 447 series.

Justin Heitkamp added games of 167 and 209.

The Tigers rolled baker games of 204, 186, 220, 182, 214 and 141.

Russia finished 17th with a 3,411 total.

Sowards advanced as an individual with games of 198, 188 and 197 for a 583 series.

Patrick Bohman just missed advancing with games of 192, 186 and 192 for a 570 series.

Henry Tumbusch had games of 133, 177 and 154 for a 464 series, while Hunter Lloyd had games of 148, 152 and 128 for a 428 series.

Austin Huddleston had a 183 game and Greg Goubeaux had a 165 game.

Russia rolled baker games of 156, 150, 120, 173, 146 and 151.

GIRLS

The Versailles girls won and Russia finished ninth as both teams advanced to the district tournament to be bowled at Beaver-Vu Thursday.

Morgan Heitkamp was in the indivudal sectional champion with games of 205, 268 and 183 for a 656 series as Versailles won the team title with a 3,870 total.

Haddi Treon had games of 198, 217 and 815 for a 600 series, while Morgan Barlage rolled games of 168, 168 and 181 for a 517 series.

Lindsay Cheadle had games of 152, 192 and 159 for a 503 series, while Kalysta Thobe had games of 156, 158 and 178 for a 493 series.

Versailles rolled baker games of 191, 214, 147, 144, 209 and 196.

Russia girls finished with a 3,158 total.

Savannah Albers had games of 186, 256 and 149 for a 591 series to lead the Raiders.

Samantha Gaerke had games of 140, 150 and 148 for a 438 series, while Rebecca Osborner rolled games of 117, 122 and 161 for a 400 series.

Klaryssa O’Reilly had games of 141 and 142 and Jalynn Osborne had games of 155 and 123.

Russia had baker games of 148, 164, 173, 156, 177 and 135.