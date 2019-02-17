Weekend Boys Basketball Roundup

Staff Reports
The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team split two games over the weekend.
On Friday, Lehman defeated Lima Perry 56-35 to wrap up third place in the NWCC with a 5-3 record.
On Saturday, Lehman lost to Fairlawn 52-43.
Brendan O’Leary scored 14 points and Luke Frantz added 10.
Lehman, 8-13, will close the regular season Tuesday, hosting Mechanicsburg.
Bradford drops
two games
BRADFORD —- After losing to Tri-County North in CCC action Friday, the Bradford boys basketball team lost to Southeastern 85-16 Saturday.
Bradford, 0-21, was scheduled to close the regular season Monday at Parkway.
Russia splits
two games
The Russia basketball team split two games over the weekend.
Russia defeated Houston 60-38 Friday, before losing to Marion Local 57-49 Saturday.
Russia, 14-7, will close the regular season by hosting Anna Tuesday.
Houston, 7-15, will open Vandalia D-III sectional play at 3 p..m. Feb. 23 against Stivers.
Tiger boys
top Wave
GREENVILLE —- The Versailles boys basketball team closed the regular season with a 56-36 victory over Greenville Saturday.
Michael Stammen led Versailles with 18 points.
Evan Hiestand scored 16 and Ryan Martin added 14.
Versailles was coming off a 42-33 loss to Delphos St. John’s on Friday.
Stammen scored 18 points and Hiestand added 12.
Versailles, 12-10, will open Northmont D-III sectional play at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 against the Twin Valley South-Greeneview winner.