Weekend Boys Basketball Roundup

Staff Reports

The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team split two games over the weekend.

On Friday, Lehman defeated Lima Perry 56-35 to wrap up third place in the NWCC with a 5-3 record.

On Saturday, Lehman lost to Fairlawn 52-43.

Brendan O’Leary scored 14 points and Luke Frantz added 10.

Lehman, 8-13, will close the regular season Tuesday, hosting Mechanicsburg.

Bradford drops

two games

BRADFORD —- After losing to Tri-County North in CCC action Friday, the Bradford boys basketball team lost to Southeastern 85-16 Saturday.

Bradford, 0-21, was scheduled to close the regular season Monday at Parkway.

Russia splits

two games

The Russia basketball team split two games over the weekend.

Russia defeated Houston 60-38 Friday, before losing to Marion Local 57-49 Saturday.

Russia, 14-7, will close the regular season by hosting Anna Tuesday.

Houston, 7-15, will open Vandalia D-III sectional play at 3 p..m. Feb. 23 against Stivers.

Tiger boys

top Wave

GREENVILLE —- The Versailles boys basketball team closed the regular season with a 56-36 victory over Greenville Saturday.

Michael Stammen led Versailles with 18 points.

Evan Hiestand scored 16 and Ryan Martin added 14.

Versailles was coming off a 42-33 loss to Delphos St. John’s on Friday.

Stammen scored 18 points and Hiestand added 12.

Versailles, 12-10, will open Northmont D-III sectional play at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 against the Twin Valley South-Greeneview winner.