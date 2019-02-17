Condon, Versailles relays earn D-II state swimming berths

Staff Reports

Versailles swimmer Cole Condon qualified for four events in the D-II state swimming meet this week at the Canton Natatorium.

Condon has the eighth fastest time in the 50 freestyle and ninth fastest time in the 100 butterfly.

He also teamed with Ryan Subler Jack Detrick and Stuart Baltes for the 19th fastest time in the 200 freestyle relay and Subler, Owent Schultz and Baltes for the 24th fastest time in the 200 medley relay.

District results are as follows

D-I

Piqua’s Colleen Cox finished 31st in the 50 freestyle, 25.66; while Reece Tate finished 24th in the diving competition with 123.70 points.

D-II

Condon led the Versailles boys, winning the 50 freestyle, 21,78 and finishing fourth in the 100 butterfly, 51.49.

Subler finished 11th in the 100 backstroke, 57.50; while Detrick was 14th in the 50 freestyle, 23.30; and 21st in the 100 freestyle, 53.19.

Evan VanSkyock was 33rd in the 200 IM, 2:28.32.

The 200 freestyle relay (Subler, Detrick, Stuart Baltes, Condon) was fourth, 1:31.26; the 200 medley relay (Subler, Schultz, Baltes, Condon) was seventh, 1:42.92; and the 400 freestyle (VanSkyock, Detrick, Jarrett Petitjean, Baltes) was 13th, 3:39.80.

The Versailles girls had five individuals and three relay teams compete at sectionals

Alexis Jay was 27th in the 100 butterfly, 1:07.58; and Deanna Day was 28th in the 200 freestyle, 2:15.58.

In the 100 breaststroke, Hannah Bey was 26th, 1:16.32; Lucy Prakel was the 28th, 1:17.29; and Lauren Menke was 30th, 1:18.99.

The 400 freestyle relay (Madelyn Holzapfel, Sara Cavin, Jay, Tori Ahrens) was 16th, 4:05.89; the 200 freestyle (Holzapfel, Cavin, Jay, Ahrens) was 22nd, 1:50.21; and the 200 medley relay (Holzapfel, Menke, Jay, Ahrens) was 23rd, 2:03.82.