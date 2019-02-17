Edison State teams sweep Lorain County

Staff Reports

The Edison State Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams both headed into games with Sinclair Community College Monday off a sweep of Lorain County Saturday.

MEN

Edison State led just 43-42 at halftime, before pulling away for a 92-63 victory.

ESCC improved to 22-4 overall and 9-3 in the OCCAC, while Lorain County dropped to 13-14 overall and 4-10 in the OCCAC.

Lacey Watson led Edison with 28 points, 15 rebounds and five assists.

Dakota Prichard had 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists, while Lamine Komara added 16 points on perfect 7-for-7 shooting from the floor.

James Richardson Jr. added 15 points and Sean Jones scored eight.

Edison was 32 of 67 from the floor for 48 percent, including nine of 23 from 3-point range for 39 percent. The Chargers converted 19 of 29 free throws for 66 percent.

Edison had 48 rebounds and 10 turnovers.

WOMEN

The Edison State women cruised to an 81-52 victory.

The Chargers led 18-11, 38-25 and 62-37 at the quarter breaks.

Sarah Pothast had 19 points and five rebounds, while Clair Schmitmeyer filled out the stat sheet with 15 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Kayla Tullis had 12 points, while Elysabette Andrews grabbed five rebounds.

Kennadie Reese had 10 points and four assists and Kailani Broyles also scored 10 points.

Brogan McIver had seven points and three assists and Lauryn Gray added six points.

Ronette Rahmon-Sumlin had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Lorain County.

Marquita Thompson scored 13 points, Armani Artice netted 12 points and Elana Maley added seven points.

Edison was 34 of 79 from the floor for 43 percent, including two of 12 from long range for 17 percent. The Chargers made 11 of 12 free throws for 92 percent.

Lorain County was 20 of 58 from the floor for 35 percent, eight of 20 on 3-pointers for 40 percent and four of 11 from the line for 36 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 56-34 and had 14 turnovers to Lorain County’s 23.