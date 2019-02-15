Houston boys gets past Covington

By Ben Robinson

GoBuccs.com

HOUSTON —- When Covington took a 43-35 lead after an 11-0 run in just 2:17 into the second half, it appeared the Buccs were well on their way to a third straight win.

After all, Houston went into the break with all of the momentum from finishing a high scoring first half strong to claim a 35-33 lead – only to see Covington score points in bunches after the break on two layups by Kleyton Maschino, a stick back by Gray Harshbarger and a trey by Tyler Fraley.

With 5:43 left in the third, Covington had swung the momentum of the game and forced Houston to take a timeout to regroup.

And regroup the Wildcats did on a night where they honored their seniors in the final home game.

After the timeout Houston scored nine straight points and ultimately closed out the third quarter on an 19-7 run to claim a three-point lead with one quarter to play, 54-51. The spark plug for Houston was senior Tristin Freistuhler, who canned two momentum-changing treys in the run.

And the Wildcat lead quickly increased to start the final frame as it once again went on a big run – this time a 12-3scoring advantage to push its lead to 66-54 midway through the frame.

Covington, who had shot well from the floor through much of the first three quarters, suddenly found it difficult to find the bottom of the net on wide open looks at the basket. The only bucket the Buccaneers could manage over the first three minutes of the final frame was a three-pointer by Tyler Fraley.

But Covington has battled all year and Thursday was no different as the Buccaneers mounted a comeback with a pair of buckets by Chad Yohey and two more by Andrew Cates and Kleyton Maschino.

Unfortunately for the Covington fans who made the trek into Shelby County, the Buccaneers were forced to foul as the clock became an issue and Houston converted on 10 of 12 free throws in the final frame to pulled out the 79-65 win.

Houston had four players score in double figures with Brennan Arnold leading the way with 19 points. Freistuhler dropped in 14 points, while James Douglas had 13 and Adam Winner scored 11 points.

Covington had a solid offensive night as well with Kleyton Maschino matching Houston’s leading scorer with a game-high 19 points, while Chad Yohey had 15 points and Andrew Cates dropped in 14 points.

Ben Robinson|GoBuccs.com Houston’s John Leist shoots over Covington’s Gray Harshbarger. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_john-leist.jpg Ben Robinson|GoBuccs.com Houston’s John Leist shoots over Covington’s Gray Harshbarger. Ben Robinson|GoBuccs.com Covington’s Andrew Cates scores against Houston Thursday night. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_andrew-cates-2.jpg Ben Robinson|GoBuccs.com Covington’s Andrew Cates scores against Houston Thursday night. Ben Robinson|GoBuccs.com Covington’s Chad Yohey flies between Houston’s Adam Winner (24) and Tristin Freistuhler (3). https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_chad-yohey.jpg Ben Robinson|GoBuccs.com Covington’s Chad Yohey flies between Houston’s Adam Winner (24) and Tristin Freistuhler (3). Ben Robinson|GoBuccs.com Houston’s Peyton Arnold gets a shot off between Covington’s Zach Kuntz and Chad Yohey Thursday night at Houston. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_peyton-arnold.jpg Ben Robinson|GoBuccs.com Houston’s Peyton Arnold gets a shot off between Covington’s Zach Kuntz and Chad Yohey Thursday night at Houston.