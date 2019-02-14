Edison State teams sweep Clark State in OCCAC

Staff Reports

The Edison State men’s and women’s basketball teams swept Clark State Wednesday.

The Chargers will host Lorain County Saturday.

MEN

The Edison State men rolled to a 101-67 victory.

The Chargers led 47-38 at halftime, before pulling away in the second half.

Edison State improved to 21-4 overall and 8-3 in the OCCAC with the win, while Clark State dropped to 13-13 overall and 5-8 in the OCCAC.

Lacey Watson had a huge game for ESCC.

He made 15 of 23 field goal attempts, including six of nine from 3-point range and made both free throw attempts.

Watson had 38 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

James Richardson Jr. scored 15 points, while Jadeyn Carter had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Dakota Prichard had 13 points six rebounds and five assists, while Sean Jones had 10 points and four assists.

Lamine Komara also had four assists.

Jomar Bailey had 23 points and five rebounds for Clark State.

Brandon Hardin had 11 points and seven rebounds, while Daylan Laneir had 10 points and four steals.

Cedric Baldwin pulled down five rebounds.

Edison State was 41 of 80 from the floor for 51 percent, including 17 of 29 from 3-point range for 59 percent. The Chargers converted both free throw attempts.

Clark State was 25 of 58 from the floor for 43 percent, including five of 23 from long range for 22 percent. The Eagles made 12 of 16 free throws for 75 percent.

ESCC won the battle of the boards 45-30 and had 12 turnovers to Clark State’s 16.

WOMEN

Edison State women exploded out to a 31-17 lead after one quarter and maintained it from there.

The Chargers led 42-30 at halftime and 59-46 after three quarters.

Edison State improved to 21-4 overall and 8-3 in OCCAC play, while Clark State dropped to 7-15 overall and 2-10 in OCCAC play.

For ESCC, Kailani Broyles had 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Sarah Pothast had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Clair Schmitmeyer filled out the stat sheet with 16 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals.

Kennadie Reese had five rebounds and three assists, while Elysabette Andrews had seven rebounds and three steals.

Brogan McIver added eight points.

Danyah Barnes had 23 points and five assists for Clark State.

Liz Weaver scored 15 points and Hayley Melton had eight points and eight rebounds.

Edison State was 32 of 82 from the floor for 39 percent, including three of nine from 3-point range for 33 percent. The Chargers made 15 of 24 free throws for 63 percent.

Clark State was 23 of 51 from the floor for 45 percent, including 11 of 20 from behind the arc for 55 percent. The Eagles converted seven of nine free throws for 78 percent.

ESCC won the battle of the boards 54-28 and had 21 turnovers to Clark State’s 32.