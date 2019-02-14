Covington wrestlers get dual win over Tippecanoe

Staff Reports

TIPP CITY —- Covington traveled to Tippecanoe Wednesday to dual the Red Devils and came away with a 65-15 victory over a young but hardworking Tipp squad.

In their final dual of the season, the Buccs improved their overall dual meet record to 26-4.

Tippecanoe took an early 6-0 lead with a forfeit victory by Elliot Abrams at 106 pounds, before Kellan Anderson (113) tied it up with a pin over Alec Smallwood, and Cael Vanderhorst (120) picked up a forfeit to give the Buccs a 12-6 lead.

Covington’s Connor Sindelir (126) pinned Henry Murray and Riley Richards (132) pinned Tyler Bruno, before Tipp’s Blake Ballard (138) won a 7-0 decision over Caleb Miller. Austin Flick (145) and Keringten Martin (152) then got pins for the Buccs over Lewis Abrams and Griffin Anderson, before Tipp’s Blake Cyphers (160) pinned Tyler Bauer.

Trentin Alexander (170) got the Buccs back on track with a pin over Jacob Smith, before Gavin McReynolds (182) and Jesse Fisher (195) picked up forfeits. Covington then won the final two bouts as Dylan Staudt (220) pinned John Barton and Clayton Stephan (285) pinned Jefferey Littlejohn.

In JV action, Covington’s David Robinson (145), Jensen Wagoner (152) and Gavin Swank (152) all picked up pins.

Both teams will compete in sectionals next week.