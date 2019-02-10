Weekend Basketball Roundup

Staff Reports

LIMA —- The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team had a rough weekend.

The Cavaliers lost to Lima Perry 65-31 Friday and Jackson Center 51-14 Saturday.

Lehman will play at Covington Tuesday.

Bucc boys

win thriller

COVINGTON —- Tyler Fraley hit the winning shot as the Covington boys basketball team defeated Tri-Village 51-49 Friday night.

Kleyton Maschino led Covington with 16 points, while Fraley and Andrew Cates both scored 12 points.

Covington improved to 4-15 overall and 4-7 in the CCC, while Tri-Village dropped to 8-12 overall and 3-8 in the CCC.

Covington will host Lehman Catholic Tuesday.

Bradford boys

drop game

WEST ALEXANDRIA —- The Bradford boys basketball team lost to Twin Valley South 80-22 Friday night in CCC action.

Bradford will play at Houston Tuesday.

Houston boys

get SCAL win

HOUSTON —- The Houston boys basketball team picked up its first win in SCAL action Friday night, defeating Fairlawn 70-63.

John Leist led Houston with 16 points and Jairon Douglas scored 14 points.

Tristin Freistuhler netted 11 points and Peyton Arnold added 10.

On Saturday, Houston lost to Mississinawa Valley 46-43.

Leist scored 15 points and Douglas added 10.

Houston will host Bradford Tuesday.

Russia boys

get road win

DELPHOS —- The Russia boys basketball team defeated Delphos Jefferson 52-42 Saturday night.

Russia plays at Newton Tuesday.

Tiger boys

get MAC win

VERSAILLES —- The Versailles boys basketball team defeated Coldwater 53-49 in MAC action Friday night.

Evan Hiestand poured in 22 points and Michael Stammen added 12 points.

Versailles improved to 11-9 overall and 5-3 in MAC action, while Coldwater dropped to 9-9 overall and 4-3 in MAC action.

Versailles will play at Delphos St. John’s on Friday night.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lady Tigers

handle JC

JACKSON CENTER —- Versailles girls basketball team was the winning Tigers Saturday, defeating Jackson Center 55-18 to close the regular season.

Caitlin McEldowney and Liz Ording led Versailles with 14 points each.

Versailles, 17-5, will open play in the Covington D-III sectional Thursday, playing Urbana at 6 p.m.