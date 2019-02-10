Sectional Swimming Roundup

Staff Reports

The Southwest District diving and swimming competition will be held this week at Miami University and there will be a number of athletes from Piqua and Versailles competing.

Reece Tate will compete in the D-I diving competition on Wednesday for Piqua, while Colleen Cox will compete in the D-I swimming Saturday.

Tate has the 25th best score in diving of 272.45, while Cox has the 34th fastest time in the 50 freestyle, 25.75.

The Versailles boys won the D-II sectional, while the Lady Tigers finished second.

The boys and girls will compete in the D-II district meet Friday.

The boys were led by Cole Condon, who has the fastest time in the 50 freestyle, 22.40 and the fifth fastest time in the 100 butterfly, 53.47.

Ryan Subler has the 10th fastest time in the 100 backstroke, 58.13 and is an alternate in the 200 freestyle, 2:03.32.

Jack Detrick has the 21st fastest time in the 50 freestyle, 24.13; and the 26th fastest time in the 100 freestyle, 54.34.

Evan VanSkyock has the 34th fastest time in the 200 IM, 2:26.34.

All three relays advanced as well.

The 200 freestyle relay (Subler, Detrick, Stuart Baltes, Condon) has the fourth fastest time, 1:34.20; the 200 medley relay (Subler, Owen Schultz, Baltes, Condon) has the seventh fastest time, 1:46.31; and the 400 freestyle (VanSkyock, Detrick, Jarrett Petitjean, Baltes) has the 19th fastest time, 3:47.68.

The Versailles girls had five individuals and three relay teams advance.

Deanna Day has the 27th fastest time in the 200 freestyle, 2:15.35; while Alexis Jay has the 29th fastest time in the 100 butterfly, 1:08.87.

In the 100 breaststroke, Lucy Prakel has the 27th fastest time, 1:18.31; Lauren Menke has the 28th fastest time, 1:18.58; and Hannah Bey has the 29th fastest time, 1:18.68.

The 400 freestyle relay (Madelyn Holzapfel, Sara Cavin, Jay, Tori Ahrens) has the 13th fastest time, 4:04.04; the 200 freestyle (Holzapfel, Cavin, Jay, Ahrens) has the 18th fastest time, 1:49.92; and the 200 medley relay (Holzapfel, Menke, Jay, Ahrens) has the 20th fastest time, 2:04.77.