Lehman Catholic girls use big finish to win on Senior Day

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic basketball coach Craig Hall called it a “Tale of two havles”.

It could easily be called a tale of “one quarter”.

But, either way, the most important thing is the Lehman Catholic girls basketball team celebrated Senior Day with a 45-34 win over Bellefontaine Saturday.

Lehman improved to 10-10, while Bellefontaine closed the regular season at 9-13.

It was the final home game for Lehman seniors Allison Bornhorst, Carly Edwards, Emily Fogt, Grace Monnin and Grace Olding.

“I am going to miss this class,” Hall said. “One of them (Allison Bornhorst) has been injured all season. I am happy for them and we started four seniors. And Emily Fogt had a really good game. She also has a really good game against Anna.”

As for the game itself, Lehman’s offense got started in the third quarter and it carried over to the defense in the fourth quarter.

Lehman had trailed 18-13 at halftime, but Lauren McFarland hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter, but Bellefontaine answered with four shots from long range in the quarter — two each by Taizha Collier and Lexxi Gorham.

“What did we have in the first half, 13 points?,” Hall said. “I have said all year the key to our defense is our offense.”

The Chieftains still led 32-23 late in the third quarter, before Lehman finished the game on a 22-2 run.

“It was a tale of two halves today,” Hall said. “Everyone of our players has lost confidence in their shot at some point during the season. When Lauren (McFarland) made that first one (3-pointer), that was huge.”

Anna Cianciolo closed the third quarter with basket to get the Cavaliers within 32-25.

Monnin hit a jumper with 7:00 to go and Edwards hit two four straight throws to close the deficit to 32-31 with 5:52 remaining.

After Cianciolo gave Lehman the lead for good on a drive to the basket, Rylie McIver scored and McFarland hit another three to make 38-32 with less than three minutes remaining.

After that, Lehman hit seven of eight free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Edwards was a perfect 6-for-6 from the line in the fourth quarter and the Cavaliers were 11-for-14 as a team.

At the same time, Bellefontaine made just two of 13 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter, along with missing all six of its field goal attempts.

“That (the free throw shooting) was big, because they (Bellefontaine) started fouling pretty early,” Hall said. “It just depends what night you get us on. One night, we will shoot 80 percent from the line, another night we will shoot 40 percent.”

The game had started with both teams being ice cold.

Through the first six minutes, Lehman missed all eight of its attempts from the floor and Bellefontaine missed its first seven and two free throws.

The first points came on a basket by McIver and she would close the quarter with a bomb from almost mid-court to give Lehman a 7-5 lead.

“You saw the start of the game,” Hall said. “We couldn’t make anything.”

But, Bellefontaine guard Aubrey Stolly scored 10 of Bellefontaine’s 18 first-half points to give the Chieftains an 18-13 lead at the break, before Lehman came alive in the second half.

“There is no doubt there offense runs through number 2 (Aubrey Stolly),” Hall said. “We were aware of that. She had a really nice game for them.”

McFarland had 12 points and three steals to lead a balanced attack.

Monnin had eight points, four rebounds and three steals, while Cianciolo also scored eight points.

McIver had seven points and four rebounds, Edwards added six points and eight rebounds and Fogt had four points and six rebounds.

Stolly led Bellefontaine with 10 points, while Gorham had nine points and Collier added seven points and seven rebounds.

Hannah Rader had nine rebounds and Anne West pulled down eight.

Lehman was 15 of 45 from the floor for 33 percent and 11 of 16 from the line for 69 percent.

Bellefontaine was 11 of 38 from the floor for 29 percent and five of 21 from the line for 24 percent.

Bellefontaine won the battle of the boards 32-26, but had 14 turnovers to Lehman’s 10.

Lehman will close the regular season at Ridgemont Thursday — after using a big finish on Senior Day.

BOXSCORE

Bellefontaine (34)

Aubrey Stolly 3-2-10, Caitlyn Shumaker 0-0-0, Taizha Collier 2-1-7, Chalony Tolliver 1-0-2, Hannh Rader 1-1-3, Anne West 1-0-2, Kailynn Kenner 0-0-0, Lexxi Gorham 3-0-9, Alivia Purtee 0-1-1. Totals: 11-5-34.

Lehman Catholic (45)

Carly Edwards 0-6-6, Rylie McIver 3-0-7, Emily Fogt 2-0-4, Grave Monnin 3-2-8, Grace Olding 0-0-0, Lauren McFarland 4-1-12, Anna Cianciolo 3-2-8, Hope Anthony 0-0-0. Totals: 15-11-45.

3-point field goals — Bellefontaine: Stolly (2), Collier (2), Gorham (3). Lehman Catholic: McIver, McFarland (3).

Score By Quarters

Bellefontaine 5 18 32 34

Lehman Catholic 7 13 25 45

Records: Bellefontaine 9-13, Lehman Catholic 10-10.

Reserve score: Bellefontaine 31, Lehman Catholic 29.