Thursday Sports Roundup

Staff Reports

The Piqua bowling teams split with Greenville Thursday at Brel-Aire Lanes

The boys won 1,895-1,773.

Austin Jenkins led Piqua with games of 202 and 213 for a 415 series.

Nicholas Jess had games of 187 and 161 and Shane Kerrigan had games of 162 and 173,

The girls, looking for a third straight win, lost a close match 1,621-1,596.

Katelyn Lear led Piqua with games of 166 and 146 for a 312 series.

Madison Bates bowled games of 142 and 132, while Skylar Cain had games of 144 and 126.

Alexa Knorr-Sullivan added a 142 game.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lehman girls

handle Perry

SIDNEY — In a varsity only game, Lehman Catholic girls basketball team cruised to a 55-35 win over Lima Perry in NWCC action.

Lehman led 16-3, 26-15 and 40-30 at the quarter breaks.

Lehman improved to 9-10 overall and 5-1 in the NWCC with the win and trails Marion Elgin by one game. Perry dropped to 2-17 overall and 1-6 in the NWCC.

Carly Edwards had 10 points and six rebounds, Lauren McFarland had nine points and six rebounds.

Anna Cianciolo had seven points and four assists, while Hope Anthony had seven points, five rebounds and four steals.

Grace Monnin had six points and nine rebounds and Rylie McIver had five steals.

Lehman will host Bellefontaine Saturday.

Bradford girls

handle Newton

BRADFORD — The Bradford girls basketball team defeated Newton 56-22 in CCC action Thursday.

Bradford improved to 15-6 overall and finished 7-5 in the CCC, while Newton dropped to 9-12 and finished 6-6 in the CCC.

Austy Miller led Bradford with 17 points.

Briana Keener scored 13 and Cassie Mead added 10.

Ally Weaver led Newton with seven points.

Bradford opens Brookville D-IV tournament play Wednesday against Yellow Springs.

Newton hosts Yellow Springs Saturday in a regular season game.

Lady Raiders

top Wildcats

RUSSIA — The Russia girls basketball team defeated Houston 45-26 Thursday in SCAL action.

Russia improved to 13-8 overall and 8-4 in the SCAL, while Houston closed the regular season at 9-13 overall and 5-7 in the SCAL.

Russia will close the regular season Wednesday at Tri-Village. Houston will open Sidney D-IV sectional tournament play Feb. 20 against Legacy Christian.

Lady Tigers

handle Cavs

COLDWATER — The Versailles girls basketball team defeated Coldwater 59-34 in MAC action Thursday.

Versailles led 12-10, 36-16 and 42-25 at the quarter breaks.

Versailles improved to 16-5 with the win and finished 8-1 in MAC play. Minster, 8-0 in MAC play, can wrap the title with a win against St. Henry next week. Coldwater dropped to 10-10 overall and 3-5 in the MAC.

Caitlin McEldowney and Lindsey Winner scored 13 points each for Versailles and Kelsey Custenborder added 10.

Versailles will close the regular season Saturday at Jackson Center.