Versailles bowlers pick up wins on lanes

Staff Reports

VERSAILLES — The Versailles High School boys bowling team defeated New Bremen 2,803-2,762, highlighted by a school record by Jay Mumaw in the opening game.

After a nine-spare in the opening frame, Mumaw rolled 11 straight strikes for a 290 game. Landon Henry added a 243 game.

“Landon Henry stepped up big rolling a 243,” Veresailles coach Tyler Phlipot said. “He has been solid for us all year long.”

Mumaw added a 233 in the second game for a new two-game series record of 523.

Tyler Gehret added a 194.

“For Jay Mumaw with a 290 the first game this was very awesome to see,” Phlipot said. “He was locked in his first game and started out with six strikes in his second for a 233. He was in a zone with it. With him being on a roll definitely kept the team loose. I am proud of him on how he handled the pressure. Not too many high school bowlers can say the have rolled a 290.”

In the baker games Versailles rolled 178, 169, 239, 171 and 130.

“The seniors, Seth Rinderle and Quayd Pearson, were able to start today and help the team out. It was nice to send the two boys out with a win at home,” Phlipot said. “This was a big team win for our team. With beating New Bremen we tied for second in the conference; that is a great accomplishment for such a young team.”

The unofficial MAC tournament is Saturday at Minster.

Lady Tigers

get two wins

VERSAILLES — The Versailles high school girls bowling team picked up two wins.

Versailles defeated Parkway 2,721-1,677 at Speedway Lanes.

In the opening game, Morgan Barlage had a 202, while Jena Mangen rolled a 195 and Lindsey Cheadle added a 194.

In the second game, Mangen had a 212 for a 406 series, Haddi Treon had a 207, Morgan Heitkamp rolled a 178 and Barlage rolled a 173.

“I challenged the girls to increase their consistency on their first shots and we set a team goal to shoot 900,” Phlipot said. “The girls were able to accomplish their goals. We saw great consistency from Jena Mangen.”

Versailles rolled baker games of 216, 211, 181, 139 and 170.

“The girls all bowled well in the bakers and bowled a high series for bakers this year,” Phlipot said. “It was great to see the team mesh well throughout the entire match. We again challenged the girls to take different roles.”

Versailles followed that with a 2,603-1,865 win over New Bremen at McBo’s Lanes.

In the opening game, Barlage had a 208 and Cheadle rolled a 207.

“Morgan (Barlage) and Lindsey (Cheadle) were impressive in game one ,” Phlipot said. “It’s great to see the girls get hot in the latter part of the season.”

Barlage had a 195 in the second game for a 403 series. Morgan Heitkamp added a 182.

“Senior Morgan Heitkamp was able to find her mark better in game two,” Phlipot said. “Seniors Jena Mangen and Haddi Treon did not put up their highest scores but they kept consistency throughout the match.”

In the baker games, 202, 195, 192, 211 and 126.

“We continue to improve in our baker series which is a very good thing in preparation for the tournament,” Phlipot said. “We again got a season high baker score at this match. A great crowd came out to watch the Senior girls at their last match at home. The girls ended up in second place overall in the conference. “

The unofficial MAC tournament is Saturday at Minster.

Tiger JH

teams do well

VERSAILLES — Versailles junior high teams have had a good season.

Team White has a record of 4-2.

Team Black is 2-4 and Team Orange is 3-3.